(Red Oak) -- Various groups and organizations in Red Oak will once again be beneficiaries of funding from the city's hotel/motel tax revenues.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the recommendations for the annual disbursement of revenue from the city's seven-cent tax on hotel and motel rooms. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the recommendations came from the city's Tourism and Recreation Committee for projects aiming to increase community development.
"They're applied towards community development-based projects, that enrich like our music department, some of our amenities like the Depot, (to) expand and just make improvements," said Silvius. "It's a way that organizations or groups or institutions can actually add value back into the community."
Some familiar recipients included the Red Oak Chamber and Industry, The Red Oak Classy Chassis Car Club, and the Farmer's Market. However, Silvius says one unique recipient this year was the Montgomery County Veteran's Memorial Court of Honor for $2,500.
"This is really a neat request," said Silvius. "They're going to have an American Flag hot air balloon--it's the largest flying American Flag in the world, and it will be flying over Red Oak during Memorial Day services."
Another familiar awardee was the Wilson Performing Arts Center. This time around, Silvius says the center is receiving up to $2,500 to bring a new event to town.
"They requested funds for something called 'Junk'tion, this is a new event showcasing vendors and repurposed 'junk' such as furniture, crafts, ectara--that will be pretty popular I believe," said Silvius. "Something like Junkstock that's held in Omaha, is an event that it would be similar to. It'll be held in the courtyard of Stadium 34."
Other awardees included $7,000 to the Red Oak Music Boosters to assist in purchasing a four-piece timpani set and bass drum and $8,100 to the Save Our Depot group for interior renovations and parking expansion at the Red Oak Depot. Funding will also be going to the Red Oak Athletic Boosters and the Montgomery County Ag Society.
However, one change that councilwoman Jeanice Lester, who is a member of the committee, says they will be looking at before the September application deadline, is the guidelines of "in-kind" donations on the application.
"We're going out and getting some ideas from everybody, because we do believe that there needs to be a percentage of 'in-kind,' that's not just 50%, you have to have a percentage of the 'in-kind' done and you have to document it correctly and thoroughly," said Lester. "So before we meet and approve in September, we will have met again and gone through that application and brought it back to the city council to see if they agree with the little changes that we make."
In total, the council approved just over $51,000 for various projects within the city.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a request from Buck Snort for street closure on 4th Street, Coolbaugh to Washington, and the alleyway on May 21st, June 18th, July 30th, August 27th, and September 17th from noon to 6 p.m. for the Bike Night events.
--Approved a resolution setting wage for an employee of the city of Red Oak (probation period completed by Arron LeRette)
--Approved the authorization for Reserve Police Officers Dustin Terry, Kyle Rhamy, and James Scott to carry weapons
--Recognized the Red Oak Fire Department Staff with individual recognition certificates for earning Fire Department of the Year