(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope a housing assessment process can bring a fresh perspective on the city's housing needs.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution of support and council appointments to a steering committee for the rural housing readiness assessment. The action comes after the council approved seeking the $10,000 grant, with a $5,000 match coming from the Montgomery County Development Corporation in December. On Monday, Joey Norris provided an update on the process. Norris says the resolution for the program -- which is through Iowa State University Extension -- serves a simple yet essential purpose.
"That the city of Red Oak is participating in a housing and planning process and will be bringing forward a final report and actionable recommendations for implementation," said Norris. "So essentially you can think of that resolution as a statement of support from the city council."
Norris says the process is expected to last anywhere from six to nine months, with an option to extend the process if needed. But, he says the intent is to complete the assessment by the end of 2023 and dissolve the committee. As approved, Councilman Tim Fridolph will serve as the city representative, with Jeanice Lester as an alternate.
Norris says the steering committee is attempting to have members that resemble a "fair" representation of the community.
"We want to try to and get away from the same folks that are usually participating on all the same committees and we want to try and bring in some fresh ideas," said Norris. "That makes phase three of the continuum a little easier, because that's when we start to ask the community for their input. So, it's not just the same realtors, bankers, and community leaders that are saying 'this is the problem.' We're actually asking the folks that live in Red Oak what our housing needs are as well."
With the approval from the board, Norris says they will take the next week to survey the community of who the potential committee members could be. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the assessment results have led to varying actions taken by other city councils.
"Some communities form a specific housing board that they add to the city council, and some have a housing board with committees for specific types of housing," said Silvius. "You can get really specific on who your members on the committees are. So, it really comes down to what you all find out through the study."
However, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright did clarify that with the current resolution, the committee would likely be subject to open meeting laws.
"If you take action as it's on here, it will be subject to the open meetings," said Wright. "Certainly you could draft a resolution of support, which I could have also done which wouldn't have gotten into this, but this one talks about establishing a committee and you have appointments on the agenda. If it's simply a volunteer to serve on an ad hoc committee, none of this would apply. So, it's about the approach on how you get there."
Norris says he has no problem with the committee following open meeting laws, which he says plays into the hope of getting the community involved in the process.