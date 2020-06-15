(Red Oak) – Red Oak is among the few KMAland communities having fireworks displays on Independence Day.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved a fireworks display agreement with J&M Displays, and authorized the payment of $6,000 for the display. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the July 4th fireworks take the place of those planned for Red Oak’s Junction Days—which were wiped out by COVID-19.
“The past couple of years, we’ve done it in conjunction with Junction Days—which, of course, isn’t happening,” said Wright. “But also, we have not been able to get it on July 4th, even if we wanted to, because we have J&M doing the shooting for us. There are now actually a couple of people that have gotten their certifications that will be working for J&M, which will be doing the shootings.”
Wright notes J&M will still assume liability for the display.
In other business, the council awarded the contract to Vicker Drilling LLC for $89,530.40 for the 4th Street water main replacement project. Plans call for the replacement of approximately $1,250 feet of water main from Cherry Street to High School Drive. Council members also approved a joint participation agreement with SWIPCO totaling $5,000 for transportation services. And, the council approved a request from the Classy Chassis Car Club for street closings, barricades, and use of the empty lot on the west side of the square for a car club show August 15th.