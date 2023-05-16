(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally thrown their support behind updated regulations regarding food trucks in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the first reading and waived the second and third readings of a "mobile food vendor" ordinance. The council also unanimously passed an application and fee schedule for mobile food vendors. City officials began formulating an ordinance after local food truck vendors and Farmer's Market representatives suggested separate regulations for the specific vendors from the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance. However, the rule was passed with one altercation removing a provision requiring vendors to at least apply 10 days before their activity in the community. Melinda Snipes, who operates a food truck in the community, says it would have been challenging to provide such advanced notice for some of the events they operate at.
"We were called twice by the Red Oak schools wanting us to set up and it was a two-day notice, so that could be a problem for us because a lot of our stuff happens last minute -- it was a tennis tournament, they didn't have anyone to do food, so they called us," said Snipes. "We would have had a permit already because we'll get that right away. But, we just won't necessarily have that 10 day notice for an event."
The ordinance includes three lengths of permits, including for a day, six months, or a year. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the 10-day prior notice might be applicable for a one-day license. However, she suggested leaving it up to city staff to approve or refuse a permit application.
"We could just avoid that altogether and remove 'applications must be submitted (10 days) prior to the start date,'" said Silvius. "I think you just remove all of that and just keep 'the city reserves the right (to refuse).'"
Additionally, the council also approved the permit application removing a stipulation requiring vendors to lay out the dates and locations they would be in the community. Snipes added that even her "regular" location and times can fluctuate.
"Even though we set up on the corner, that varies week by week based on our schedule," she said. "So, we would have a permit for the whole year, we just wouldn't have exact dates of when and where we would be."
The council also approved a fee schedule including $15 for one day, $50 for six months, and $100 for a year for a mobile food unit, while push carts would be $10, $25, and $50, respectively.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a parking lot closure for mural painting at 206th East Coolbaugh Street from June 15-28.
--Approved street closures for National Night Out on August 1.
--Approved the Red Oak Chamber and Industry's request to use the Red Oak Trails and streets for Junction Days Fun Run on June 24.
--Approved a request from the Red Oak Farmers Market to block off four parking spaces for food truck vendors along Fountain Square Park for the 2023 season.
--Set a public hearing for May 30 at 5:30 p.m. for a public hearing regarding a fiscal year 2023 budget amendment.
--Approved an advertisement for a street department position.
--Approved the offer of Aedynn Graham to serve as an unpaid summer intern to assist in developing a new city website and social media pages.