(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have adopted an increase to the city's monthly recycling fee.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the second reading, waived the third, and adopted the increase to $2.90 on residents' monthly utility bill from its current $1.45. The move comes after the city approved a one-year agreement with Batten Sanitation for recycling services, which includes hauling the recycling containers just off of East Washington Avenue to the recycling center at the Page County Landfill. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the rate increase accounts for increased costs for recycling services.
"We currently charge an amount on our utility bills for the current recycling services and the cost to the city has increased by $2,000 a month," said Silvius. "So, this is to help us cover that cost."
Lynette Bruce is the Vice President for Batten Sanitation. Bruce says they only asked for the increase in the agreement to account for rising costs on their end to transport the bins to Page County.
"The only reason we asked for this increase is because they're charging us $100 per load on top of the $70 per ton and we're just trying to cover our costs," she said. "I don't want people to think we're just trying to get rich or something off of this, so I just wanted to throw that out there."
Batten Sanitation is also one of the multiple companies currently offering trash collection services in Red Oak, including Town and Country.
In other business, the council unanimously approved an updated job description and title for Bill Deitering as the Code Enforcement Officer rather than Nuisance and Animal Control Officer. Silvius says the change comes to align better with the new responsibilities that Deitering is taking on.
"Bill has taken on some additional training with building and fire inspection," Silvius explained. "But also, with code enforcement, this gives him a little more authority to go on property throughout the whole town."
However, Silvius adds that Deitering would keep his current animal control duties. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, whose department has assisted in the training, says Deitering is primarily focused on home inspections.
"We sent it through the fire inspector so that he get's inspection training, but there's a lot of knowledge on the fire side that would apply and the training he's completing now is the home inspection range," said Bruce. "That goes more in depth with the structural components of doing an inspection. We just married the two together to get Bill some formal training in a formal setting."
In other business, the council...
--Held a requested hearing on water service line issues on Oakwood Avenue.
--Approved a three month extension for Tom Youngburg to address nuisance issues on his property at 400 Oak Street.
--Approved the hiring of Michael Kirsch with the Red Oak Fire Department as a full-time firefighter paramedic and the hirings of Jadon Miller and Kyle Blackedge as full-time patrolmen with Red Oak Police.
--Approved a purchase from JEO Consulting Group for a GIS Mapping System of the city's utilities.
--Approved the low bid of $31,000 from Challenger Construction for demolitions at 107 4th Avenue, 111 2nd Avenue, 210 North 5th Street, and 300 East Market through the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund.
--Set a public hearing for August 21st for the consideration of extinguishing and abandoning easements in the Eastern Slopes Subdivision VII for the conveyance to adjacent property owners.