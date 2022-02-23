(Red Oak) -- Community building and engagement continue to be a focus for Red Oak city officials.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution of support for the city's participation in the Orton Foundation's Community Heart and Soul Program. Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the program is a grassroots effort to give community members an organized opportunity to voice their opinions on the direction of their community.
"What things they would like to see in the community, you know areas that they would like their city leaders to focus on that would improve the quality of their life," Silvius said. "Maybe it's adding different playground equipment, continuing the trails, or it might be programs that they would like to see us support one way or the other."
Silvius says the 18-24 month program will be facilitated by Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development Executive Director Michelle Wodtke Franks, who will also assist the city in applying for the $10,000 grant.
Silvius says the council discussed the program at its work session last week, unanimously feeling the program would be effective. However, she adds the only concern is coming up with the $10,000 match.
"We first have to get the grant, and after we get the grant we'll also be working to raise the additional funds, and this will be something that will have a very strong steering committee and multiple committees out from that," Silvius said. "So for the most part, it passed unanimously, our only concern is making sure we can raise the additional funds, which I have no doubt we will be able to do."
Silvius adds that the additional $10,000 would be set aside for any additional costs to facilitate the program.
"Any types of things like we might decide to hire a part-time person to help facilitate the program, we may utilize those funds to host community wide events to bring people together," Silvius said. "For some supplies, for programming funding if there's a facilitation that we might need to get outside of what Michelle provides. It's basically just to cover those additional costs."
Silvius says the council also felt the program could help engage more community members.
"Everyone felt that it was a positive way of engaging more folks," Silvius said. "It builds volunteerism, it builds philanthropy and why it's important to give back to the community."
In other business Tuesday night, the council approved a resolution authorizing a funding agreement for Eastern Avenue reconstruction, a resolution setting the salary of the city's cemetery superintendent, and a resolution adopting the rebranding for the city.