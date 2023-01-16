(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope an engineering report can identify any needed improvements within the city's wastewater system.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the hiring of Snyder and Associates to perform the study. Additionally, the council backed applying for a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households, or SEARCH, Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help finance the study. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the report would provide a comprehensive overview of the city's current wastewater system.
"Including recommendations for system improvements and associated opinions of probable costs, an anticipated project implementation schedule, and potential project funding sources," said Silvius. "They will also do a rate study of our current rates and where they feel those rates should be."
She adds Snyder and Associates has given an estimate of roughly $40,000 for the study, with the USDA grant hopefully financing up to 75%. The city would finance the remaining $10,000. However, she adds they are hopeful of receiving the grant funds given a larger pool of funds available than in previous cycles.
"Most of these (reports) cost around $40,000 so we hope to get a full $30,000 in a grant," she said. "It is a competitive grant, but hopefully we are hitting it at a time early enough in the year, especially with the funds that they have available."
Silvius tells KMA News the formal engineering report widens the scope and amount of money the city could pursue for larger projects related to the sewer system.
"If they identify an issue or some capital improvement projects that we're going to need to prioritize -- which I anticipate we will -- we can then apply for other state and federal funding to do those improvements," Silvius explained. "We have to have the engineering report first though."
Silvius says the city is looking into the review and grant after discussions with city staff identified some higher-cost improvements, including a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA system. She adds just three city employees currently operate the facility, and a quality sewer system can often be taken for granted.
"People don't think about how vital a sewer system is, but if you can't go and flush your toilet, that's problem," said Silvius. "So, it is a necessary and critical infrastructure that we need to make sure we maintain and that we move forward with the improvements that we need to."
Silvius expects to hear back from USDA rather quickly following the submission of their application, with the engineering report hopefully completed by June.
In other business, the council discussed the renewal of franchise agreements and possible franchise fees with Mid-American Energy for gas and electrical services and approved the submission of the city's potential contributions on a Community Catalyst grant application with Beau and Anna Boeye for the renovation of the property just east of the Red Oak Grand Theater at 414 East Coolbaugh Street. The council also set a budget workshop for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30th.