(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed a street closure for a fundraiser with proceeds going towards assisting a six-year-old battling Leukemia..
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the Red Oak Eagles' request for a closure of North 2nd Street from Washington Avenue south to the bridge on Saturday, August 13 from noon to midnight. Sandy Reich is a member of the Red Oak Eagles. Reich says the charity fundraiser, beginning at 3 p.m., is to assist first-grader Gannon VandeWall, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia -- which she adds has spread quickly and aggressively. Reich says they hope to provide a significant event with various entertainment options.
"We're planning on trying to make it as big was we can, but what we're asking is we can block off this first street from that bridge right there by the Eagles building to the corner," said Reich. "Then we are going to put fencing around so it is attached to the building in two different locations. We're going to have live music, dancing, food, there's going to be merchandise."
Reich says a country-western artist will be providing the live music. However, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright inquired about selling alcohol. Reich did confirm they plan to do so in their building but adds their insurance says they should be covered.
"As long as the fence is attached to the building, we are covered as far as our insurance, liability, and everything," said Reich. "So, if they were to grab their plate of food, and grab a beer or something and walk outside and sit at one of the picnic tables -- yes they would be taking it out, but it would be within the fence. So it's still considered -- according to the insurance -- as part of our building."
Wright encouraged Reich to verify their alcoholic beverage sales would be allowed given possible consumption on a public street.
"It's two different issues, one is the request to block the street which you guys can approve tonight (Monday)," said Wright. "I guess we're just saying please verify if you need something additional through Alcoholic Beverages, because we're thinking you might. So, just make sure you verify that."
The council initially approved the closure from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., but after Reich said they hoped to begin preparing earlier in the morning, the motion was amended to include the 12-hour timeframe beginning at noon.