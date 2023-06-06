(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally thrown their support behind a workforce housing tax credit application for a proposed housing development.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of the workforce housing tax credit benefit application intended to be submitted by StudioOne Townhomes to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, asking for up to $1 million in tax credits. StudioOne Townhomes Representatives Ryan Funke and Ryan Ebmeier formally proposed the project to the council late last month, including the development of 33 townhomes in phase one of the project located west of the Woodland Hills subdivision at 2nd and Ratliff Road in northern Red Oak. As part of the application, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the city intends to pledge a matching amount of $1,200 per dwelling or up to $1.2 million to install the necessary public infrastructure.
"To provide city public infrastructure -- streets, water, sanitary sewer, storm water, sidewalk, and more -- as an essential corporate purpose under Iowa Code Chapter 384.24," said Silvius. "I also added another paragraph whereas the city will hold a public hearing for a general obligation financing for the StudioOne Townhomes project and then the city would proceed with a general obligation bond issue for the public infrastructure with approval from the city council."
Chip Schultz with Northland Securities recently advised the council that due to the city's general obligation debt dropping off in the upcoming fiscal years, they could finance the infrastructure for the housing project without spiking the city's debt service levy.
Silvius says the city will communicate with the developers to ensure they receive the necessary documentation on the project regarding potential tax credits.
"StudioOne Townhomes will conduct project compliance, monitoring, and share adequate document to the city of Red Oak," she said. "So, we won't be monitoring this grant, they will. But, they will provide us the documentation we need for auditing purposes."
Silvius added that she did run the resolution by City Attorney Bri Sorensen, who was comfortable with the language. However, the council did hear public comment from Red Oak Resident Larry Brandstetter, who advised city officials to ensure strong communication between them and the developers so they don't overinvest in the project if the proposed number of homes trickles slower than anticipated.
"What if the city goes about thinking, 'okay, we're going to put in 800 feet of streets, sewer, and water for 36,' and then the company says, 'we're going to build 10,' which is a good business decision, 'and then when those are filled we'll build another 10 and then another 10, and then six, or something like that," he said. "But, what happens if they come up and say, 'We found that we can build 25, but the market just isn't there for the rest of them?" All of a sudden then, the city has built out for the entire 36."
But, Councilman Brian Bills says the developers have assured them they intend to move forward with the 33 proposed units in the first phase.
"We have seen drawings of what they intend to do with this and they have assured us they are going to build out 33 units in phase one and there are 36 more in phase two planned," said Bills. "That's the plan but we're only going to do infrastructure on and they're only building the first 33 on phase one. We've seen plans about what's going up and it's going to be nice."
At a previous meeting, Funke said the market-rate housing project is estimated at around $5.8 million. Silvius adds that a public hearing is set for the city's planning and zoning commission on June 14 and 9:30 a.m. to rezone the property from R-2 to R-3, or multi-family.
In other business, the council...
--Approved the requests from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association for street closures, facility requests, and security presence for Junction Days 2023 and a request from the Red Oak Chapter Questers International for permission to allow parking on the east side of 8th Street in front of Evergreen Cemetery on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Quester's Cemetery Walk.
--Approved setting the wage for Logan Evans with the Fire Department at $18 an hour. The council also approved the hiring of Susie McDonald as Deputy Clerk/Human Resources Manager at $52,000 a year, and also approved a job description and to begin advertising for a Utility Billing Clerk.
--Approved purchasing a computer and monitor with service fees for the new utility billing clerk for $2,041.40 with Midwest Data.
--Approved a 6% cost-of-living wage bump for non-union city employees.
--Approved procurement support of a new fire truck.
--Approved a recycling agreement with Batten Sanitation Services, Inc. for July 1 to June 30, 2024 for $5,750 a month.
--Approved a joint participation agreement with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for taxi service in Red Oak.