(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed wage increases for the city's police force.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council, by a 4-0 vote, approved an amendment to the memorandum of understanding with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for the Red Oak Police Department, including the negotiated base wage increases for 2023 and also a 2024 cost of living percentage adjustment. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says negotiations ended with a 9% base wage increase across the board, including various levels of patrolmen, investigators, community relations, and records positions. Silvius adds the boost also comes after comparing the city's wages to those in the region and communities of similar size.
"(The union) recognized the proactive nature of us looking to increase their wages because that shows that we're supporting our police officers and trying to be competitive with our area not only regionally, but also in communities of our size," said Silvius. "We are still a little bit low as many departments have offered an increased wage plus a cost of living, and in the past we've just offered a cost of living--that's why we've gotten so far below."
The council has also previously approved base wage increases and cost of living adjustments for fire department and non-union employees. Meanwhile, Silvius adds the amendment also includes a 7.75% cost of living increase for 2024.
"The state public safety agreement is 6.5% for the next year and I had suggested a 5% (increase) which would only be 2.75% above what we had previously set for 2024," she said. "Through conversation, knowing that we don't typically give an annual wage increase, we decided to go with a full 5% over the 2.75%."
Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the wage increases could go a long way in helping retain officers in a competitive job industry.
"If we want to retain valuable officers, we've obviously got to get in the ball game and stay competitive," said Rhamy. "You can look anywhere in the state of Iowa and there's departments offering sign on bonuses of $8-to-10,000 to lure those certified officers in. So, to keep those individuals, we're most certainly going to have to pay for them--there's no doubt about that."
However, Rhamy adds that the recent hiring rounds have included certified officers who wanted to work in Red Oak. But, Silvius adds that a community like Red Oak can often be viewed as a "training ground" for officers early in their careers.
"For them to leave and go to a larger community like Waukee, Dubuque, or something like that, we're looking at $100,000 annually for these officers that are certified, and we are lucky to have a young force, but they are all currently certified," Silvius emphasized. "So, if we can incentive, give them quality of life and also some opportunities for increased certifications in the future, proactive training, or taking on some additional authority, I see this as a retention tool."
The wage increases are effective for pay starting July 1, 2023, and running through June 2025. Councilman Scott Keith abstained. In other business, the council approved setting the wage for city employee Samuel Bassman at $20 an hour and a request to extend the building permit for Merit Construction on the 1917 Lofts, or former Red Oak Middle School apartment project, through August 2024.