(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is set to receive online and digital upgrades.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved entering a website platform contract with Filament Essential Services for $5,250 per year and a one-time content migration fee of $90 per hour to establish a new city website. Officials say the one-time payment is estimated at $2,520. Aedynn Graham is working as an unpaid summer intern for the city to assist in developing a new city website and social media pages. Graham says switching to a new provider will improve the user experience for both city personnel on the back end and residents navigating the website.
"We're not loving how the back end works -- how we're able to edit and add things in -- but we also want to redesign it so it's easier for the community to use it," said Graham. "Especially for like water payments and just finding out where they need to go. Right now, our website is not user friendly by any means for anybody."
Graham says they looked at redesign plans with four different providers. She adds they expect the one-time migration fee to be less than the original estimate.
"Our contact person says they typically come in under that and the migration is just taking all of our data that's in our current website and moving it into the newly designed one," Graham explained. "But, we do have a lot of the content saved on our things so the content migration fee will definitely be less than what is estimated."
Councilman Tim Fridolph says a few factors played into finding a new company. On top of feeling the current provider was unprepared for their meeting on a potential redesign, Fridolph says it simply made sense to start fresh.
"We were suppose to have a redesign in year five of our contract but they weren't even goin to attempt to get ahold of us until we said that we were thinking about moving and then said 'oh wait, we still owe you a redesign,'" he said. "Well, it was too little too late in my opinion and we decided it was just best to start fresh with something new rather than trying to continue to navigate something that on the back end is going to be a pain."
He added that the current provider's redesign plan had a completion date well beyond the end of their current contract. Graham says the hope is to have the new site up and running by August. In related business, the council also approved creating social media pages for the city of Red Oak and paying a monthly fee of no more than $30 to provide a verification badge. City Administrator Kyra Smith says they are mainly looking into a Facebook page for the city to increase communication with their citizens.
"So, citizens can go there and a lot of people are on social media instead of going other places -- they read that first before they might see anything else," said Smith. "So, we're hoping to get that started and Aedynn (Graham) is going to help us with that too."
Smith adds they are assembling a group of city employees who will post reminders and other necessary information on the page.