(Red Oak) -- There was a vigorous debate in Red Oak Monday night over how the city council's meeting agendas would be finalized.
During its regular meeting, the Red Oak City Council barely approved a resolution adopting a policy for the development, dissemination, and use of agendas for council meetings by a 3-2 vote. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright informed the council that the resolution would simply put in writing the methods used by the council for years. He says having the process in writing will help streamline meeting the needs of those wishing to speak before the city council.
"When somebody comes in and says I'd like to talk to the city council, as city manager, and again it mentions that in this, it's always my job to ask them 'what's your concern' and 'what would you like to talk to them about,'" Wright explained. "And if it's something that I can help resolve, and alleviate the need for it to come to the council, if it's a concern about a parking issue, I'll say 'let me talk to the police chief and we'll see if we can come up with some ideas,' and I'll get back with them, and sometimes it makes it go away. That's my job to work with the public and resolve issues if I can."
But, Wright added if the resident is still concerned after working with him or the respective department head, they are still more than welcome to address the city council or their specific ward representative.
However, Councilman Brian Bills, one of the members voting against the resolution, expressed concerns over wording in the policy, which states that "the city clerk with input and direction from the city administrator will prepare and make final decisions on agenda content and the order of content."
"What I have a problem with is you having, or Mary (Bolton), or anybody that's not an elected member, having a final decision on what comes before the council, which is the agenda items," Bills said. "I have a problem with that, we should have the decision of what comes before us."
However, Wright quickly countered, saying the council still had complete control over the items on the agenda, sparking a brief back and forth with Bills.
"Brian you are absolutely right it is absolutely up to you and the mayor what you want on the agenda," Wright said.
"Not if we adopt this resolution, it'd be up to you and Mary," Bills replied quickly.
"Wrong, that's not what that says, and that's why I wanted to talk about that Brian, that's not what that says," Wright said. "If you email us, come in, send us anything, walk in the door by noon Thursday and said 'I'd like this on the agenda,' it'll be on the agenda. All it's setting out is timing and then saying when it comes time to writing them on the agenda and getting them out the door, that's Mary's, and my, jobs."
Previously, and with the clarification policy, council members and the mayor have until Thursday at noon before a city council meeting to submit items to the clerk and administrator to be put on the agenda.
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester, who voted in favor of the resolution, says Wright and Bolton provide the much-needed legal advice and help filter what issues need to go through the procedural process with the council.
"I think that this resolution helps clarify things that they had said about, you know if someone has a concern that's fine, I think they should be able to filter it, you (Silvius) should be able to filter it whatever," Lester said. "But I don't think that everybody needs to come to the city council for something that could be solved ahead of time."
Lester was joined by councilmen Scott Keith and Pete Wemhoff in favor, while councilman Tim Fridolph also voted against the resolution.