(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is in the process of completing a citizens request form.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Mayor Shawnna Silvius on the potential of creating a citizen's request form for presentations to the council. Silvius says the discussion comes after several residents approached her about not getting on the agenda after talking with the city. Silvius adds the form would be available on the city website for residents to fill out wishing to present before the council.
"It gives us their name, their address, their phone number, their email address, it can copy the police department, street department, park department, water, fire, any others," Silvius said. "It would be a title of what their presentation would be, what it is they're wanting to speak about, it would give them the space to put an explanation of what the request is, and any action they are asking from the council."
Currently, on the form is the potential for public records requests. However, city officials noted the city already has a set, and required, procedure at city hall. Another needed revision mentioned by councilwoman Jeanice Lester is removing the potential for the resident stating if the action requested would "require the expenditure of funds."
Silvius says she also has set a deadline to give her and City Administrator Brad Wright enough time to deliberate if the item is worth being on the agenda.
"All requests for inclusion on the city council agenda, must be submitted to the mayor and the city clerk, or delivered to city hall at 601 North 6th Street in Red Oak, by 4:30 Tuesday preceding the meeting," Silvius explained. "So that gives us plenty of time to get together and have a chat."
Silvius says the request forms could simply result in a meeting with the city administrator or the respective department head.
However, Wright pointed out that the form has several conflicts with a resolution approved by the council on its agenda procedures in its current state.
"With the policy you just adopted, the majority of this is moot, you have to understand this is conflicting with what you just approved in several ways," Wright said. "And until frankly you see a revised copy that conforms with the policy you just adopted but also makes the amendments, it's hard for you to consider anything I think."
The council took no formal action on the topic, and Silvius says she will present a revised form at a future council meeting.