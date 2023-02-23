(Red Oak) -- Deliberations continue in Red Oak on the possibility of implementing franchise fees on certain utilities.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Red Oak City Council re-visited the opportunity to place the fees on MidAmerican Energy for gas and electrical services. The 25-year franchise agreements between the city and MidAmerican are set to expire in May. The agreements primarily allow the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. However, the council is also considering a 1-to-5% franchise fee charged against Mid-American this year. After council members preferred determining a required revenue purpose statement before setting a percentage, Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she and Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti gathered several examples from communities around the state, which she adds have all been relatively similar.
"You want it general enough that we can use it to replace public safety funds that would be from (local option sales tax) funds," she said. "But, we also want to be able to utilize it for more specific projects should we have one."
Based on city projections, the fee could generate anywhere from over $82,000 for gas and electrical to over $413,000 annually based on the percentage implemented. Additionally, Silvius says that based on usage at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, additional revenues from the fee would range from $5,000 to $25,000. From the Red Oak School District, she adds the total would be from over $3,000 to nearly $15,500.
City Attorney Bri Sorensen says she and other staff members could provide the eligible funding categories for the council to whittle down to their preferences to put on the purpose statement.
"Primarily public safety because that's what L.O.S.T has gone too and so that would be there and then it can be as generic as infrastructure basically," said Sorensen. "So, if we just got you a list of the actual categories that it can be used for, would that be helpful to identify what your priorities are? Then we can tailor the fluff language around it to make it a coherent paragraph."
The fees would replace the 1% local option sales tax collected currently on gas and electric services. While the consumers would ultimately feel the fee if they charged over 1%, Councilman Brian Bills says the charge still feels appropriate.
"It seems like we're thinking about it at a little bit of a weird angle, because the utility companies are using our right of way, our ground that we're maintaining, and they're not paying anything for that," said Bills. "So it me it seems like this is more charging them for the use (of the right of way), but all they're going to do is relay it on to the customer."
"So, we're technically going to be charging the customer," said Councilwoman Jeanice Lester.
"In the end run it's going to be the consumer," Bills replied, "but really they're using our right of way free of charge right now to run private business."
However, with a deadline creeping up for the right-of-way agreements, the council came to a consensus to have possible action on both the agreements and a draft revenue purpose statement at their next regular meeting.