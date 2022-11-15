(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are beginning to lay the groundwork for how the city will address filling two of its top administrative positions.
Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council acknowledged the retirements of City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton which were submitted late last week. While the resignations aren't effective until the end of the year, per their retirement letters, their last days in the office are December 5th and 2nd due to accumulated vacation time. However, Bolton signified she would assist through December with payroll. Wright has been with the city for the past 21 years, while Bolton has been working with the city for nearly 39 years. Thus, the city is looking at possible solutions in the interim for the two roles. Councilman Tim Fridolph says he has been in contact with Al Vacanti, a retired city administrator, who has assisted various communities with administrative or clerical duties while finding a permanent solution.
"This is what he does, he works specifically with cities that are going through any type of transition like this and I felt it was a very good conversation," said Fridolph. "He provided me with all sorts of information and even the steps of what we should be thinking about and things of that nature. It sounds like, obviously, since he does this, he's been here before he would kind of be able to walk us through everything and pin down what the next steps are."
Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she is familiar with Vacanti, who is based out of Omaha, and adds he comes at the recommendation of several other mayors, including the Mayor of Kearney in Nebraska. Fridolph says he had also reached out to the Iowa League of Cities. However, he was told they don't offer a program specifically designed to assist with filling personnel needs. He adds Vacanti says that three months would likely be the initial length of services or longer as needed -- a length the council agreed they would need to allow for a thorough search process.
However, Fridolph did present a League of Cities recommended search firm -- Hinson Consulting, LLC. He says one of the representatives from the firm provided an overview of the possible services.
"He put together a pretty comprehensive, I would say, outline, because he specifically in here said 'this is not a proposal for services,'" he explained. "He'd have to confer with his partners and would need to know, and I'm just reading here from his letter, 'our elected officials expectations' before submitting a formal proposal. This is something to at least give us an idea of what is that they do and how they work."
Councilmen Brian Bills and Scott Keith also volunteered to serve on an initial hiring committee along with Silvius. However, the mayor says the committee would likely expand as they begin reviewing applications for the positions.
"I think we'd look at that more internally, but then invite key stakeholders from the community and maybe it's multiple groups when we're reviewing applications and we're interviewing -- these groups would all be part of that interview process," said Silvius. "Similar to what schools do with superintendents where you start with your key faculty, your department heads, your stakeholder groups like you chamber, economic development, or some key industry."
She adds the committee and council could also look into updating the job descriptions for administrator and clerk as needed, which she says haven't been altered significantly since 2007.
Additionally, the council agreed to schedule meetings with all city department heads. Silvius says those meetings are critical, particularly since "budget season" is just around the corner.
"I think it's important that we meet with each department and just get your advice and get your feedback on things that are urgent matters that need to be handled, or things you're concerned about that might get dropped through the cracks if we didn't know about them," Silvius emphasized. "Also just meeting each of the staff and putting everyone at ease that we're working at a team and they're very critical in this whole process."
The council also agreed to request a list of positions and city representation from Wright and Bolton, along with getting caught up to speed and delegating any upcoming meetings, including ongoing projects where they represented the city. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester said she would also inquire about employee insurance renewal.
After the council agreed Vacanti would be a good option to pursue, Fridolph said he would also reach out and see if he could present before the council at its next meeting on Monday. Continued discussion and updates on filling the vacancies are expected at future meetings.