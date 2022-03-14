(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak has formally designated an official city website.
During its regular meeting last week, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a resolution setting the website currently managed by the city as its official website along with any associated social media pages. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the resolution comes as the city is required by law to publish notices on any city websites. In addition, Wright says without the designation, any website or social media page that publicizes city information could be held accountable.
"That can include any one of you that may have a Facebook page that says 'councilperson' or 'mayor' it can include the Chamber's website if they're including city information," Wright explained. "So in talking with the Department of Management, who we deal with on this stuff, their recommendation was to pass a resolution that officially designates what our official website and/or social media sites are, that way we're covered. So that way when we're required to put legal notice out and we put it here, we know we're covered and that's all we have to do."
Currently, the resolution does not include any social media sites such as a Facebook page, but Wright says that could be amended in the future.
"If someday the city takes out a Facebook page, if somebody wants to host an actual city Facebook page or whatever, we can add that to this at that time," Wright emphasized. "It simply states this is our official website, and to be considered an 'official' website, and to be considered an official website, it has to be designated by the council."
Additionally, City Clerk Mary Bolton says the official designation provides a site for valid public notices and information for residents.
"The thing is, anybody can build sites anymore and Facebook pages," Bolton said. "So we could have somebody out in Timbuktu building a City of Red Oak account, and this is what we got to protect ourselves from."
Wright added with the official designation, the city would not be held liable for false information pushed on other websites or social media pages claiming to be the city of Red Oak.
The designation also comes after the council recently received a presentation from Boeye Tech and Design, LLC on needed updates to the city's current website.