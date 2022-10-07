(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue in Red Oak to formulate an updated comprehensive plan.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the steering committee that would take the lead on updating the city's comprehensive plan. The committee is part of a $20,000 contract the council approved in August with the Southwest Iowa Planning council to update the city's current 20-year-old document. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she has contacted Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Bill Wombacher to gauge his and the commission's interest in the committee.
"I feel that they should at least have a conversation about who from the planning and zoning would be interested," said Silvius. "Otherwise, I've spoken with Bill about who he felt we could potentially. But, I want to have a few further conversations on that."
Silvius says the hope would be to assemble a committee of 10-to-13 members. She suggested at least two from planning and zoning, two council members, City Administrator Brad Wright, a board member or executive director from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and Montgomery County Development Corporation, a representative from the housing committee, Beau Boeye with the Friends of the Red Oak Trails group, and a Montgomery County representative.
Silvius says the full committee would likely meet at least once a month in a public meeting during the process, but specific topics could be discussed more frequently.
"And there might be some that form smaller committees to talk about certain topics and they may pull additional people in," said Silvius. "But, as far as public meetings, John (McCurdy) said between three to five or somewhere in there for public meetings for public input."
Silvius adds public input could also be utilized from the Community Heart and Soul program the city is also currently undergoing. In a recent interview with KMA News, Silvius says that SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy says the process should be completed in under a year.
"He actually said that he would like to see us be finished up by the end of next summer," said Silvius. "That would be my hope to is that we can get this done and be ready to start moving forward with some actual planning next year at this time. So, hopefully this will all come together nice and smoothly."
Council members Jeanice Lester, Brian Bills, and Tim Fridolph all expressed interest in sitting on the committee. Silvius says the hope is to have a proposed committee ready for the council by its next regular meeting on October 17.