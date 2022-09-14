(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking at possible options to bring more broadband access to the community.
During a special workshop session Monday night, among several other topics, the Red Oak City Council received the word that Farmers Mutual Telephone Company did not receive funding through the third round of the USDA's Broadband Reconnect 50/50 grant-loan program, intended to bolster the country's high-speed internet access. The $39 million project would have installed "fiber-to-the-home" within the city limits of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Gravity. Thus, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the council is discussing its options in bringing broadband on a larger scale to the community. In addition, Silvius says she has been participating in meetings with the Montgomery County Development Corporations broadband committee.
"I've been involved in those meetings so I'm aware of other companies that are considering or are potentially interested in looking at the area," said Silvius. "I've had meetings with Farmers Mutual Telephone Company as well."
Silvius says the council also pondered how the city could provide parts of the necessary infrastructure.
"Not necessarily the system, but putting the conduits in -- but that would require revenue bonding," said Silvius. "But we did not commit to anything that night, this is just 'what are the options.' Councilman (Tim) Fridolph pointed out that we can't leave anything on the table and need to be open to all opportunities here."
The federal program specifically targeted unserved areas or areas with less than 100 megabits downstream speed and 20 megabits upstream -- which the USDA defines as "sufficient access" to broadband. However, Silvius says it will likely be some time before federal funds would be given to a company looking to install in Red Oak due to one internet provider already offering a form of broadband.
"Their reported speeds are 1000 megabits down and 50 megabits up, which is basically one gig down, 50 megs up," said Silvius. "That is outside of the level of unserved, underserved, and even served."
However, Silvius says the council recognizes the importance of providing multiple opportunities for residents to access affordable high-speed internet.
"We know that our residents want it and we know that we're seeing people choose to live elsewhere because we don't have a fiber delivered broadband," said Silvius. "It is an essential thing we really do need to look at, and it's the city's' responsibility to help make sure we get this to our citizens."
Thus, Silvius says the city has inquired with the MCDC committee and FMTC to provide an update at an upcoming city council meeting on any possible plans moving forward. Silvius also requested Councilman Tim Fridolph to work closely with the MCDC committee.
Other items discussed by the council include...
--The process and timeline of the comprehensive plan update with SWIPCO and its cohesion with other initiatives currently underway in the community.
--Strategic planning on how to best utilize the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright is expected to present an itemized list of allocations and possible projects to the council at an upcoming meeting.
--MidAmerican Energy Franchise Agreement and Fees
--Budget Planning Process and Updates
--Fair wage reviews which would involve reviewing other communities wages for similar jobs of employees within the city of Red Oak.