(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are mulling over budget numbers in the wake of possible property tax reform.
Meeting in special session Monday night, The Red Oak City Council heard a budget presentation from Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti and also set a public hearing for February 21st at 5:30 p.m. on the city's proposed maximum property tax levy. However, Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News that the hearing is pending action from the Iowa Legislature on Senate Study Bill 1056, which relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties.
"The essence of that legislation is that the residential rollback would be reduced from 56.49% to 54.65%, which would mean a reduction in the taxable value of property and our projected TIF district revenues," said Silvius.
Silvius adds that the city's regular taxable valuation has already dropped roughly $3 million, equating to around $18,000 in lost revenues even before any impacts from the proposed legislation. During the meeting, Vacanti said the legislation could ultimately impact the quantity or quality of services due to property tax revenues funding a variety of city functions.
"What are you going to tell the people when you can't open the pool, or when you have to lay off one or two police officers, or other people in city operations, or the parks aren't getting mowed as frequently as possible," said Vacanti. "They're not getting mowed as frequently as possible because you can't keep a full staff on board or the equipment -- we have people in this room right now that are spending a part of each week just keeping equiment running so that they can provide some kind of service."
Nonetheless, city staff and the council continue working through the fiscal '24 budget. While total estimates for expenditures are still being formulated, Silvius says they will likely see an increase this year. Among other things, Silvius says one of the leading factors to the increase is needed bumps for employee wages.
"Based on comparative wages to people in similar positions in similar sized communities with the same types of responsibilities, credentials, experience, and tenure," she said. "We currently have a pay set across the department heads where it's the same and we have taken a good look at that with some comparables and I know we'll be making some adjustments to at least seven staff here at this next meeting on February 6th."
Currently, Silvius says the state has identified inflation at 8.2% from the previous year on top of other items, such as gas prices also climbing.
Additionally, Silvius says several projects are already planned for or identified for the upcoming fiscal year, some of which could also receive funding assistance from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"The wastewater treatment plant will be a project, that if we do get that (USDA) grant and we have the study, depending on what they find, we anticipate there could be a $3 million project there," Silvius explained. "We also are planning to do airport runway lighting which is a $1.2 million project and the city has to do a 10% match, and we'll have the Eastern Avenue water and storm sewer project."
Additionally, the city is looking at digital mapping and GPS for the city's water and sewer system, repairs to the Broadway and Maple Street water main, and asphalt repairs to various city parks and the cemetery.
Thus, Silvius says they are also considering ways to maximize revenues, such as replacing a 1% local option sales tax on gas and electrical services through Mid-American Energy with a franchise fee. At 4% on both utilities, Silvius says they could generate roughly $324,000 a year, but they would need to formally specify the uses.
"I shared an example of a resolution that can define some of the uses or the purpose statement of those funds," said Silvis. "Obviously we'd have to replenish what we currently use with LOST for our fire, EMS, and employees."
Silvius says they also hope to receive a grant to perform a rate test at the city's water and wastewater facilities to ensure both areas have revenues exceeding expenses by 15% to allow for a build-up of reserves for future investments or projects. Silvius says Water Superintendent Rich Figgins informed the council that current water usage rates in the city are still nearly $2.20 cheaper per gallon than most surrounding communities. Vacanti says he plans to put together more solid overall figures this week and present that to the council next week.