(Red Oak) -- MidAmerican Energy officials are hoping to get ahead of the game on a franchise renewal regarding utilities provided to the city of Red Oak.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed a franchise agreement renewal and a possible franchise fee with MidAmerican regarding electric and gas services. Mark Reinders is a Franchise Manager with MidAmerican. Reinders says the current 25-year agreements -- which grant the utility company to use city right of way for gas and electric services -- were made in 1998 and will expire in May 2023. He says getting a new agreement in place typically takes three to four months.
"The first step is what we're doing tonight just saying 'hey, the franchises are up,' and then let you all look through things and ask questions as you want," said Reinders. "Then there's a little dispute as to whether you need a public hearing, but we're going to get back to that question. After the public hearing, you can vote for the first reading, waive the second and third and be done with it, or you can take a slower process."
Reinders suggested approving a 25-year renewal of the agreement. Since the late 90s, Reinders says franchise fees have also become a standard item alongside the agreements. The city would charge the fees to MidAmerican to provide their electric and gas services.
"If you did a 1% franchise fee on the electric and gas side, that could raise around $70,000 a year," said Reinders. "You are allowed as a city to impose up to 5% or 1-to-5%. So, if you took that all the way up or $70,000 times five, you're looking at basically $350,000."
He adds the city could use the funds for several projects but, by law, would be required to provide a revenue purpose statement for charging the fee.
"If you need to build a new meeting room for city hall, improve the library, public safety, police and fire protection -- all those kinds of things," said Reinders. "If you do that, you have to have a reason to do that -- to collect the money. That's where Des Moines got in trouble, and I think most of us have seen information about that. They didn't have a revenue purpose statement, so they were charging the fee but not really have a reason to collect it."
However, Councilman Brian Bills says those numbers are slightly misleading. He says implementing a 1% fee would be a net zero for the city, as it would replace an already 1% tax collected through local option sales tax for similar services. Nonetheless, Reinders says nearly 250 communities throughout Iowa implement the franchise fee.
While the council took no action Monday, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the discussion will likely be continued in a work session in the coming months.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a request from Red Oak Eagles for closure of N 2nd Street from Washington Avenue south to the bridge on August 13, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. for a fundraiser.
--Approved a request from the Montgomery County Fair Board for fireworks on the evening of Saturday, July 23 at Demolition Derby.
--Approved requests from the Classy Chassis Car Club for street closures, supply of barricades, and the use of the empty lot on the northwest corner of square for their Old Car Days Show on August 20, 2022.
--Approved resolutions awarding economic development grants up to $15,000 to the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and Montgomery County Development Corporation.
--Approved the first reading, waived the second and third, and adopted an ordinance amendment regarding parking regulations on North 8th Street, on the east side, from the intersection with Inman Drive, north a distance of 60 feet.