(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are continuing to explore ways to provide updated regulations for food trucks in the community.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed adopting an ordinance for mobile food vendors. The regulation would remove the need for food trucks in the community to be governed by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance. The council also heard public input on the proposed ordinance. Maggie McQuown is co-manager of the Red Oak Farmer's Market and was one of the first to bring the topic to the council after some food trucks chose to participate in the farmer's market. McQuown says a new ordinance is greatly needed to replace what she says are "outdated" regulations and ensure vendors follow the city's guidelines.
"Food trucks are a newer version of transient or mobile food availability and in the past (permits) only pertained to food trucks that came from non-contiguous counties to Montgomery County," said McQuown. "So, therefore, any food truck in Montgomery County, Cass, Pottawattamie, Mills, Page, and Adams did not have to have a permit."
Meanwhile, Melinda Snipes operates a food truck and owns a brick-and-mortar business in town. Snipes suggested having separate fees for vendors based out of Red Oak versus outside the community.
"Because if you're a resident here, you're already paying your dues to be here -- you pay property taxes, you pay sales tax, you eat, breath, live, and work here," said Snipes. "Versus somebody that's just coming through the town to get money and then take off and never contribute to town."
McQuown added that while one food truck consistently at the farmer's market is from out of town, she says she tries to bring in businesses that differ from options already in Red Oak. Additionally, Snipes says there are several requirements for food trucks already, including several safety standards through the state of Iowa.
"Keep in mind that if you're actually a licensed food truck, you are inspected for safety, you have insurance, you pay property taxes, you pay sales tax -- you pay everything a brick and mortar pays but you're just mobile," said Snipes.
However, the council ultimately tabled action on the ordinance due to a few items not listed in the document, including the fee amounts. Additionally, Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she would like to see varying permit lengths contrary to what is currently listed in the document.
"On letter A, it sounds like it's only an annual license and I think we should have options," she said. "Whether it's a day, week, month, season, or annual."
Silvius was also unsure whether the city should exempt food trucks from a license if they are working through the Red Oak Chamber or other community organizations on special events. The council is expected to revisit the topic at its next regular meeting on April 17th.