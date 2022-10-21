(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
"the purpose statement of the current ordinance speaks only to protection of residence from fraud, unfair competition, and intrusion into privacy of their homes," said McQuown. "Food trucks aren't intruding into the privacy of any home, they usually do business in a public location, and they are popular -- people look for them."
McQuown says she looked at multiple communities in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, all of which had either made minor edits, major revisions or a new ordinance to address mobile food vendors. She adds that she was given the amount of fees paid by at least one of the food trucks in surrounding communities, a subject she says the city needs to look at.
"Council Bluffs is $8.35 a month, but I know you can do six months or one year at a time, Atlantic and Valley, Nebraska do $50 a year," she said, "Ralston, Waterloo, Nebraska, Nebraska City, and Ottawa, Iowa do $100 a year. Lincoln, Nebraska does $175 a year."
In comparison, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says Red Oak currently has a $250 fee for six months and $500 for a year. Other fees include $50 a day and $150 for a week.
McQuown also questioned about rebates on the fees should a vendor no longer need the license, and Wright said a one-day permit couldn't be rebated, but a six-month or year-long license can receive the remaining percentage if they apply for the refund before the expiration of the permit.
Wright also mentioned there are typically two sides to allowing food trucks in town for the council to consider.
"Anytime we let a food truck come to town, we always hear from the local businesses and restaurants that pay taxes every day -- they don't like them a lot of times," said Wright. "So, I'm just saying, the council gets put in that position like you do on a lot of things -- just make sure you consider there's two sides to everything and this is certainly one of those."
McQuown added the revisions or edits she had seen in other communities typically included a setback from a "brick-and-mortar" restaurant or business. More discussion is expected at a future council meeting.