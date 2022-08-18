(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are pursuing a program aimed at providing safe routes for all modes of transportation within the community.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which offers financial assistance for planning and implementation. The program aims to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injury through safety precautions for all transportation users from pedestrians and bikers to vehicles. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the planning grant ranges from $200,000 to $2 million. She says there are at least two areas within the community for which the planning grant could be helpful.
"My thoughts were with regards to sidewalk assessments as well as pedestrian crossing assessments -- we've had some issues with both of those and I do get contacted about lack of sidewalks in certain areas," said Silvius. "The one piece of this is that it does align with the U.S. Department of Transportation's mission and priorities such as equity."
Silvius also says crosswalks could be implemented near Fareway and the Dollar Tree-Family Dollar. Over the next five years, the program is expected to appropriate nearly $5 billion across the country.
However, the planning grant would only cover the costs of identifying areas of need and laying out a strategy moving forward. Silvius says the city would likely be able to apply for an implementation grant next year.
"This implementation grant is the other side of this and I believe it will come back in another year, but I'll need to confirm that," said Silvius. "I'm pretty sure it will, because otherwise your (Metropolitan Planning Organizations) can't do both. So I'm pretty sure it'll be in a year or so."
Silvius says she will follow up on the possibility of a matching fund requirement and how the program could tie in with the DOT's "Safe Routes to School" program and trails around the community. The discussion is expected to return to the council's next meeting on September 6. The application deadline for the first round of funding is September 15.