(Red Oak) -- Discussions remain ongoing in Red Oak regarding implementing potential franchise fees on gas and electric services.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council reviewed the proposed ordinances regarding 25-year franchise agreements with MidAmerican Energy regarding the services, which could also include language authorizing the city to implement a fee if they choose to do so. The agreements primarily allow the utility company to utilize the city right of way to provide gas and electric services to the community. The council also faces a May 23 deadline to renew the agreements, and a public hearing is set for April 17. Thus, City Attorney Bri Sorensen says the top priority for the city should be continuing the agreements themselves to ensure residents and businesses receive the necessary services.
"The current ordinance says that MidAmerican has a franchise for 25 years," said Sorensen. "So you're consideration is to continue that franchise and approve the renewal of that franchise, with the consideration of a franchise fee at a later date."
City officials initially considered renewing the current agreements without language concerning a franchise fee. However, Mayor Shawnna Silvius says Mark Reinders with MidAmerican says the council could instead incorporate the language but leave the percentage, which could range from 1-to-5%, blank.
"You can approve them with the franchise fee language included and the percentage amount left blank until an amount is determined," said Silvius. "If all three readings are eventually approved without a percentage amount and the city later decides to put in an amount, yes, you'd have to go through a public hearing process again along with three readings. Because, this ordinance is different and there's a lot more detail to this one."
Funds from the fee would go towards replacing allocations made by a 1% local option sales tax which the city would have to forgo on the two services if they choose to implement a franchise fee along with various public safety or betterment programs.
Given the somewhat tight deadline, Sorensen advised the city could move forward with incorporating franchise fee language in the agreement but should have a general idea of what the percentage could eventually be. Additionally, Sorensen encouraged the council to get the ball rolling quickly on its required three readings of an ordinance.
"Because if there is enough public controversy that you don't feel that you can waive the second and/or third reading, or that you have to have all three readings," she said, "you don't want to be up against a time clock there."
While the fee might draw some ire from the community, Councilman Brian Bills says the city will have to make up for lost revenue from recent and potential legislative action from the statehouse.
"With the budget as it is we kind of know where we're going to fall with that and our projected costs in the future and our projected revenues are going to go down because of some of the new state bills with property tax relief," said Bills. "We're going to have to make up some revenue somewhere or cut some services somewhere -- I don't really see we have any choice with one or the other."
The first of three readings of the ordinance renewing the franchise agreements with MidAmerican is scheduled to follow the public hearing on April 17. Council members agreed that they wish to hold at least two separate readings before considering waiving the third based on the public's response.
In other business, the board...
--Renewed the recycling services at the current rate with Batten Sanitation through June 30, 2023 and also discussed the possibility of a request for proposal for municipal curbside trash and/or recycling services.
--Approved the disposal of real estate at 1210 North 4th Street for demolition and tree removal for $10,500 to Green Tree and a purchase agreement with Nishna Productions, Inc for $17,200 for the same property.
--Approved the purchase of the Owl Sound System with an extended microphone for council meetings.
--Approved the hotel/motel application recommendations including 18 applications for $60,000.
--Approved the appointment of Mike Vega to the Historical Preservation Commission.
--Set a public hearing for April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at a special meeting for the adoption of the fiscal year 2024 budget.