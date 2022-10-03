(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed and heard a presentation from City Administrator Brad Wright on the possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wright presented nearly $896,000 in potential spending to present as many projects as possible, which is slightly over the $788,000 the city has received in ARPA money. Among other items, Wright proposed using the relief funds to install a digital mapping system of the city's water system. He says the city has been looking into the mapping for several years.
"This is where they will come in and copy our water maps onto a digital system and then actually physically locate the water valves coming from the curb stops and the water tower, and those things that need critical location," said Wright. "So those will all be GPS located and put into that mapping system."
Wright adds the city could also eventually use the mapping for sewer and other city utility lines. Wright also proposed several water system expansions and financially significant repairs.
"G Avenue water extension is a project we're looking at on the west side of town which is a water main that we'll need to be extending," said Wright. "Broadway and Maple Street water -- there's a bad valve at the Broadway and Maple location -- and we need to actually bore that line underneath Broadway and that's a relatively large project so we wanted to put that in here. We also have another water main project that needs to happen on the south end of town on South 4th Street from Oakwood to Park Avenues. That's a section of the main they've had considerable trouble with and it's been on our list for sometime to get that replaced."
Other proposals included replacing six-to-eight storm inlets around the community for roughly $6,500 per unit, installing a water insertion valve system to improve the ability to shut down an area of the water system when needed, and covering the water and storm sewer portions of the Eastern Avenue street project slated for 2023 costing over $117,000 and $41,000, respectively. The city has also already allocated over $260,000 in ARPA funds, covering 45% of the cost of purchasing two new ambulances for the Red Oak Fire Department.
However, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says there are other uses outside of infrastructure she was hoping to utilize the funds, including improving the virtual offering of city council meetings.
"I was going to propose that we look at some furniture that is portable for council meetings," she said. "And include speakers for those that are on Zoom who can't hear, microphones so the audience can hear, and possibly some A/V upgrades."
Silvius says she received the bid from Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman, who recently went through a similar process with the county. She says the bid put the tables -- which would also include a shield in case of an active shooter -- chairs, speakers, and microphones all likely under $15,000.
But, after discussions with Southwest Iowa Planning Council officials, Wright says the scope of available projects for the funding can vary based on whether the city has claimed "lost revenue" from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had no lost revenue that we could point to, so then I believe you're limited to the infrastructure type things that are identified, that's my understanding -- I could be wrong but I've worked with John McCurdy from SWIPCO in trying to get clarification on some of those," said Wright. "It opens up the scope if you can identify lost revenue and again, as we went through this and tried to track revenues as we were going through COVID -- frankly, we didn't have lost revenue."
However, Silvius says in conversations with the State Auditor's Office, the proposed upgrades to city council meetings would likely be eligible. Councilman Brian Bills said he would also reach out to McCurdy with SWIPCO to double check on how not applying for "lost revenue" impacts the types of projects available for the funding.
In other business, the council set a public hearing for October 17th for the disposal of real estate at 818 East Nuckols Street, approved 11 hotel/motel project recommendations, discussed a comprehensive plan steering committee, discussed a city procurement policy, and set a work session following the council's regular meeting on November 21st.