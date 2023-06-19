(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials had mixed opinions over the best way to move forward with a proposed housing redevelopment of a former elementary school.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed a proposed redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary building into a housing complex. The Red Oak School District has explored selling the building for several years but still owns the vacant structure. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says talks have been underway for a few years now of ways the school and/or city can dispose of the property and get it into the hands of a developer. Silvius says one possibility is having the city take over the property and apply for a 0% interest loan through the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide a clean slate for housing development.
"As long as a qualified individual, which Fire Chief John Bruce is qualified, can deem the property dangerous or dilapidated, the city can then take that on and remediate the asbestos and demolish the property," said Silvius. "The (IEDA) wont have any funds available until the fall, but we could apply for that specifically for remediation and demolition."
She adds the IEDA also offers development tax credits, but they are currently on a lot of timeline restrictions in coordinating with the city, school, and potential developer. However, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester feels the school district should remain involved in the process rather than simply handing off the property to the city to deal with after agreeing to prevent the building along with the former Bancroft elementary school from becoming a problem following its bond issue that passed in 2017.
"We can't fix all the problems," she said. "Do I think it's important? Yes I do, very much so. But, I think the school has to have some teeth in this -- I really do. It's what they agreed to when we did that bond issue and I think it's just something that they need to help with."
Silvius adds that the need for housing will only continue to grow, including an over $2.5 million expansion at the Parker-Hannifan Corporation, which she says is expected to create up to 65 additional jobs. The council also approved a resolution of sponsorship for the company's "High-Quality Jobs" application.
While acknowledging the school could still be part of the project moving forward, Councilman Tim Fridolph says the lot is desirable for housing.
"I understand the issue with the bond issue and I know you can't throw it aside, but I'm just looking into the future of having the city control what I would imagine would be a very desirable lot to develop on," said Fridolph. "Being able to say, this is what we'd like to see on there dependent on certain things."
Silvius added there is also the option where the district disposes of the property to a private developer who could then coordinate with the city.
"They could do something with the property such as sell it to a developer and then the developer could work with the city on demoing as well," Silvius explained. "So, we're still somewhat passing it onto the city but just through a different mechanism."
Either way, Silvius says the roughly $250,000 estimate for the abatement and demolition of the building could be worth getting the property back on the tax rolls. The council plans to continue discussions of the property and other housing possibilities at future meetings.
In other business, the council...
--Held a length discussion about a complaint from Red Oak resident Raymond Simmons regarding potential violations of city code regarding Chapter 125 that covers "Adult Entertainment Facilities" and City Attorney Bri Sorensen on potential steps moving forward.
--Approved the city's intent to support Montgomery County Development Corporation in the acquisition of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Spur from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and issue a letter of intent.
--Approved a 6% cost of living wage increase for union employees.
--Approved a three-year contract with SWIPCO for professional building inspection services and a one year contract with SWIPCO for services pertaining to requests for building permits and changes in zoning or variance for zoning compliance.
--Set a special meeting for July 10 including a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance to adopt the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code for the city's property maintenance code of ordinances.
--Approved a letter of support for the joint application for Safe Streets through MAPA and SWIPCO.
--Approved a new website platform with Essential Services for an annual amount of $5,250 per year and a one-time content migration fee at $90 per hour estimated at $2,520. The council also designated an official website and approved creating social media pages for the city and pay a monthly fee not to exceed $30 for a verification badge.