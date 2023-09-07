(Red Oak) -- Work is expected to resume soon on turning the former Red Oak Middle School into an affordable housing complex.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved extending the permit through August 2024 for Merit Construction, which is employed by the property owner's Red Oak Partners, LLC. The action extends the permit 18 months from the original expiration at the cost of over $6,300. Kelly Edmonds is the President of Merit Construction out of Cedar Rapids. Edmonds says the leadership for the project, which has been idle since June of 2021, has secured the necessary additional funding to move forward.
"The original loan amount did not cover additional costs that the project incurred from (COVID-19), construction escalation, and things of that sort," said Edmonds. "The owners group has spent the better part of the last year working with the state and investors to gather enough additional investment to move the project forward and that's happened. We closed on a new loan in the last couple days of July."
Work on the "1917 Lofts" began in March 2020, with plans to convert the former school into 25 affordable housing units. Councilman Brian Bills posed whether August 2024 was a realistic timeframe to complete the project. Edmonds feels it is but adds it will still be a few months before crews return to allow for the procurement and fabrication process on several items to restart.
"When the project shut down, purchase orders and subcontracts were cancelled," Edmonds explained. "For example, all of the windows of the facility both the school and the annex will be replaced and those had a, let's say, four-month production time and now we're in the back of the line as we've started the project back up. So, we're still gathering all the information as to when those items will be on site."
However, Edmonds also acknowledged a more recent setback, including some significant vandalism to the property. He says they are still surveying with the subcontractors and tradespersons on the project to determine the extent of the damage or stolen property.
"So far, we know the plumbing and HVAC (damage) is very minor," he said. "We also know that electrical infrastructure is very, very much damaged--in the neighborhood of $300,000 so far."
He says they hope to repair the electrical damages over the next few months. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius praised Edmonds and the other project leaders with Red Oak Partners for continuing to see the project through.
"I am so, so grateful to you and the whole team for sticking through all this with us to see this come to this point," said Silvius. "I appreciate working with all of you and you've been incredible to work with. I trust you guys and thank you for what you're doing and what you've done."
Edmonds adds that he is confident that the Iowa Finance Authority will extend its project deadline to receive state funding.