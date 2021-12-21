(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak has approved implementing several "no parking" regulations.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved the second reading and waived the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing five no parking zones. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the regulations come after continued discussions with street and emergency response personnel and their accessibility to certain parts of the city. Wright says the most notable are two regulations added to Boundary Street.
"It makes no parking on both sides from Prospect Street to Washington (Avenue)," Wright said. "This is an extremely narrow street that even with cars parked on one side, our fire apparatus and our snow plows have had a difficult time maneuvering that street and have had concerns for some time. So, we did want to make that no parking."
Also included on Boundary Street is no parking on the west side from Summit Street to Prospect Street.
Wright says the council received two concerns regarding the Boundary Street proposals and heard from others in support.
"We heard from a couple different property owners in regards to concerns about losing their parking on Boundary, and one of the reasons is they felt that having cars parked out there actually helped slow some of the traffic, because they felt traffic goes to fast on Boundary," Wright said. "So that was relayed to the police chief and he's aware of that. One of the council members had also heard from some people in support of the no parking, so there are people that do feel that it's needed and necessary."
Wright says the council also felt enough off-street parking was available to residents on Boundary from Prospect to Washington to allow no parking on both sides.
Additionally, Wright provided the outlines for the other three proposals.
"Miller Avenue will be no parking on the west side from Summit to Reed, on Broad Street from Washington Avenue to Grimes, and that's just a one block section there," Wright said. "Then on Reed Street on just the south side of that street, a distance of 75 feet in both directions from Miller Avenue. That's a T-intersection, and when cars are parked directly on the south side of that T-intersection, it makes it very difficult for emergency personnel or snow plows to get around that corner."
Wright says the regulations will become law once the announcement hits the local newspapers next week. Following that, he says the street department will get signs put up as soon as possible.