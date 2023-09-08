(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials heard calls to replace and adjust a 'no parking' sign on the south side of town.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Red Oak City Council agreed to move forward with beginning the amendment process regarding the signage on South 2nd Street. The council also heard from residents Earl Reed and Kathi Most regarding the 'no parking' sign needing replacement, which is near the intersection of Short Street. Most says the sign has been missing for some time, and without it, she adds that cars parking much closer to the corner make it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic before entering the intersection.
"The street is only (wide enough) for one car to pass with parking on that side," said Most. "We knew the sign was gone because we had people parking and suddenly when you try to come around the corner and by the time you try to clear the traffic, you're already out to the intersection, then there's somebody coming, and somebody has to back up. So, either we're backing up or they're backing up--but there's no way you can clear the corner."
Most, who is also the city's library director, says the intersection is more complicated since it isn't a true intersection and instead consists of two t-intersections connected by 2nd Street. She adds without the 'no parking' signage, it leaves little room for drivers to get out of each other's way. She adds the intersection also sees traffic from several large vehicles.
"It's also a problem for fire trucks and we're also in a commercial area up there, so there's semis that go through, Burlington Northern comes with some of the biggest trucks you'll see, and the city also comes with big (vehicles) to plow snow," she said. "So, we're just letting you know from our point of view that we would like it back where it was."
While the sign has been missing for some time, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the ordinances currently have the sign 65 feet from the intersection. Reed lives at 203 South 2nd Street, which would be inside the no-parking zone. However, he adds that the street is the only current parking he has available close to his home.
"I'm handicapped and I have a pacemaker, and my wife is handicapped and she has a pacemaker, defibrillator, and she is at stage four heart failure and can't walk," Reed explained. "So, it would be wonderful if we could move that sign back that short distance and I think that would still be plenty of room for seeing around the intersection and everything."
Reed is suggesting moving the sign to 52 feet from the intersection. Rhamy says the change should still allow adequate space for drivers looking around the corner and any large equipment.
"I went down there and met with (Reed) and measured out 50 feet, stepped it off, and looked at the intersection, and I felt that it would be okay," said Rhamy. "But, obviously the ordinance is on the books, so (Reed) has to come before you guys to explain why he wants it."
City Administrator Kyra Smith says she will begin the process of setting a public hearing to change the 'no parking' sign location due to it being an ordinance amendment. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says she would also work with Smith on other signage issues previously brought to the city's attention.