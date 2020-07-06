(Red Oak) – “Wonderful cooperation” is meeting a big need for child care in Red Oak.
That’s according to supporters of the new Red Oak Child Development Center, set for opening later this summer inside the renovation former Washington Elementary School. Members of the Montgomery County Child Development Association’s fundraising committee gave an update on the project at Monday night’s Red Oak City Council meeting. Ann Carder and Karl Bormann are the committee co-chairs. When driving by the center, Bormann says residents will note the enormity of its setting and facilities.
“It almost beckons you to bring your children there,” said Bormann, “because it looks like a genuine, authentic academy, where little people walk in, get a start and emulate kindergartners and preschoolers. By the time they’re going to get to kindergarten, it’s going to be a second nature type of experience for them.”
Bormann says one of the center’s missions is to provide a key bridge between work and family life for residents in need of child care.
“You have all these households, and you have parents who want to work,” he said. “And, they want to work. And yet, how many times are you worrying about the most precious treasure that you have—and that’s children. And, to be able to bring them to a child care facility that’s going to be state of the art, is just going to be extremely comforting, and it’s going to set us apart as a community as something we have, that not too many communities will be able to promote.”
Serving children ages six weeks to four years old, Carder says the center will have a curriculum in place, in cooperation with the Red Oak School District.
“As the infants get to be toddlers,” said Carder, “they’re going to have a 3-year-old preschool, and then, the school system has a 4-year-old preschool. Then, the kids go onto kindergarten from there. Also, the school system has offered before-and-after school care, and now they’re going to be coordinating that with the Red Oak Child Development Center.”
Original plans call for a capacity of 48 children, with the possibility of expanding to up to 74 kids in the future.
“Even with all the spots that have been filled, and any other child care facility in the county, we are still short of child care availability,” she said. “I know employers are very interested in being able to know that this is available. A lot of the decision in being able to find quality employees is being able to make that happen for them.”
Carder asked the council about the city’s possible financial involvement in the center. Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings says he would definitely explore using economic development dollars, the city can’t commit to the dollar amount because of uncertainty over local option sales and service tax revenues lost due to COVID-19.