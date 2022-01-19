(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is exploring community engagement and revitalization opportunities.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Golden Hills RC&D Executive Director Michelle Franks regarding the Community Heart and Soul Seed Grant Program. Franks, who would serve as the community coach, says the program has multiple functions but ultimately is an effort to find the direction community members would like to see the city go.
"It really tries to receive feedback from everyone in the community, from all walks of life, and from all perspectives," Franks said. "Secondly it takes that information that's gathered from the community to identify what's most important to Red Oak, or any community. Then finally, it sets forth a community-engaged process to come up with things that will play the long-game, things that'll make improvements for when many of us aren't here anymore."
The main perk of the 18-24 month program, Franks says, is it comes at no cost to the city due to a variety of potential funding sources. Most notable is a grant that would also come through the program put on by the Orton Foundation.
"It's a $10,000 grant that's available to communities of 2,500 or more, and I believe it goes up to 50,000 but we don't have any towns that are that size around here, so Red Oak would be the perfect size for this," Franks said. "There is still funding and they're looking for towns to apply for this. So the $10,000 grant does have to be matched 1:1, so we would need to raise $10,000 locally to match the $10,000."
However, Council Member Jeanice Lester expressed concerns over asking residents for the $10,000 match. Franks gave one example in Akron, Iowa, where the city was able to work with area business owners and citizens interested in the program to easily raise the required amount. She adds the grant money and local match can go wherever the city sees fit including the addition of a part-time employee to help moderate the program.
Franks says the only downside to the program is it requires about a dozen community members to serve in leadership roles and a willing portion of the community. However, she adds they will do their best to bring to the program to the community.
"Let's say we're looking at a community of young parents that are living in poverty for example, they're probably not going to come to a city council meeting, but we want to know what they think, why they're proud of the town, and what they want to see," Franks said. "So one of the things we would do is we would take this to them, rather than expecting them to a community meeting we would go to them, and we would either do one-on-one interviews or do surveys."
City Administrator Brad Wright noted a $6,000 fee for Franks' services as coach, but she added her services are also covered.
"The Orton Foundation has given Golden Hills a grant for last year and this year that offsets of the cost of my time," Franks said. "My board of directors has recognized this is part of our mission so we find other resources to be able to cover my time to do it."
She adds her role with Golden Hills will also allow her to search for other funding options to help come up with the $10,000 match.
Franks says while the city isn't expected to fund the program, she adds the Orton Foundation does expect the city to provide a resolution supporting the project. The council took no formal action Monday night, and a resolution is expected to be presented at a future meeting.