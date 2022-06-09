(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are waiting on more input before taking action on a proposal for an updated comprehensive plan.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
"We're going to look at the built environment, the natural environment, the human capital that you have here, economic development, and housing," said Fleener. "We're going to take a comprehensive look at the community."
Additionally, Fleener says they intend to have the roughly $20,000 comprehensive planning process serve as an educational opportunity for the city's planning and zoning commission.
"A lot of planning and zoning members, they're just there on the committee to make zoning decisions -- very granular and detailed decisions," said Fleener. "This planning process kind of helps them take a step back and gets everyone on the committee some education about planning and why you're making the decisions you're making."
She adds the process would be around a year long. However, Fleener says the other initiatives the city has taken, including the Community Heart and Soul and Housing Readiness Assessment, fit well with the beginning stages of conducting the comprehensive study.
"We would kind of come behind with the comprehensive plan to use what has been done to help inform decisions and inform the comprehensive plan," said Fleener. "We wouldn't wait until it's done because the community heart and soul process, a lot of it upfront is 'whose at the table, whose not at the table, who should be, whose voices should we be soliciting."
Fleener adds that SWIPCO could also utilize the community input when the city is seeking grants for projects -- which has been one of the top factors in the grant process.
While saying the council can update the document as they see fit, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the current comprehensive plan is still a viable legal document.
"Any zoning change that you make you are obligated to statutorily review your comprehensive plan and make sure it's consistent or note if it's not consistent, 'why,'" said Wright. "Have we had any annexations or any changes in our community that make that comprehensive plan that's in place -- even though it is almost 20 years old -- irrelevant, no. Because their hasn't been those annexations or major changes. It's still a valid legal document."
With the study not being budgeted for and expecting most costs to already go over budget, the council decided to hold off and gather more information on the potential plan update before moving forward. Wright says the plan could also be accounted for in a future budget.