(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials heard a call for action and some caution on regulating drag shows in the community.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a complaint regarding the city code covering "adult entertainment facilities" from Red Oak Resident and Ascension Reformed Church Pastor Raymond Simmons. Chapter 125 of the city code outlines the requirements of such facilities along with the definitions of "adult entertainment or amusement," which among other things includes "male or female impersonators." The code also requires any place offering such entertainment to obtain a license and not be within 1,000 feet of a business, school, church, public park, public playground, public plaza, day nursery, daycare center, nursery school, regularly scheduled bus stop or any dwelling within the city. Simmons believes recently held and planned drag shows in Red Oak and the county, including Sunday at the Five One 8 in downtown Red Oak with the Iowa Drag Brunch, violate the code, reading from a legal review he obtained from a lawyer.
"The 'plain reading' of 125.02 provides that male or female impersonators constitute adult amusement or entertainment," said Simmons. "In the same way it is impossible to divorce an actual stripper from sexual content, drag shows can not be divorced from their inherent sexuality. Drag shows routinely and pre-dominantly include sexual discussions and jokes as well as sexual dances and performances."
Simmons also handed out photos he had labeled as "explicit," including some from a drag show held at Stadium 34 in Red Oak and some from shows in and around Des Moines that he feels indicate or imitate "sexual acts." While understanding the council might not be able to please everyone, Simmons adds that he feels the ordinance's purpose is to ensure minors and children aren't exposed to "adult entertainment" either on purpose or incidentally.
"I think that we can have a city that follows the law and protects children," he said. "This Sunday, if I take my children to the square, because it'll be a nice day, we'd like to be able to walk around the square and look in the windows like we normally do and not worry about my children having an image imprinted on their mind that could be there the rest of their life. That's what this ordinance is for -- that's the purpose of it."
Simmons also provided what he believes are the three options moving forward, including law enforcement enforcing the code as a "plain reading," placing a temporary moratorium on drag shows in the community, or amending the code to provide additional or more clear verbiage. The council also heard public comments from four other individuals expressing similar concerns about drag shows and like content being exposed to children. However, City Attorney Bri Sorensen did caution the council in proposing any stricter or more specific regulations regarding the issue, citing Chapter 728 of the Iowa Code, which is intended to provide uniform application across the state.
"That statute preempts the city from entering or passing any laws that would dictate or regulate adult content that is exposed to children," said Sorensen. "It's more broad than just children, but the primary goal of Chapter 728 is regarding obscene material and the exposure to minor children."
She adds that the state statute was established in 1978, with the city code implemented before that date. While admitting she is not overly familiar with drag shows and acknowledging that there is sometimes "sexual depiction," Sorensen says they are not all the same. In her legal opinion, Sorensen says even the current 1,000-foot requirement and characterization of all drag shows as "adult entertainment" might not withstand a legal challenge at the state level.
"I don't know that there's a place in Red Oak that you can sit down and not be 1,000 feet from a residence or business," she said. "But that even of itself and the categorization of all drag shows being 'sexually explicit' to the extent the city code defines it, I think it would be safe to say the (Iowa) Supreme Court would find that overly broad."
However, Sorensen added that the city could control what types of businesses are allowed in certain areas through their zoning regulations -- similar, she adds, to a 2012 Iowa Supreme Court case involving the former "Shotgun Geniez" in Hamburg. Thus, Sorensen suggested ensuring businesses know the rules regarding "adult entertainment," asking for descriptions of planned shows, and potentially having a law enforcement presence at events such as drag shows.
While saying that Sorensen brought up good points in her legal review, Simmons felt her suggestion was not enough stating the code was implemented to prevent such events from happening at all in certain areas of the community. The council took no action and also made no comments regarding the discussion.