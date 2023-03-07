(Red Oak) -- Housing committee leaders in Red Oak are beginning to lay out possible action steps for city officials moving forward.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council received a presentation and recommendations from committee member Joey Norris. The steering committee has led the way in a housing readiness assessment through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa State University, including a $10,000 grant. The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation provided a $5,000 match. The city established the steering committee in June last year, which recently presented a 160-page report of its findings. Per the survey results conducted by the committee, Norris says 85% of Red Oak residents currently live in homes within an "affordable" range.
"Our median household income in Red Oak after taxes is about $54,000 and when you look at 'affordability' for housing, about a third of your income can go to housing -- 30%," Norris explained. "So, that mean's affordability in Red Oak is about $1,300 a month all told for housing -- that's your mortgage or rent, utilities, insurance, and everything put together."
He adds 80% of resident respondents indicated their home was in "excellent or good" condition, but 75% still said they would likely participate in an exterior improvement incentive program. Additionally, Norris says 25% of the survey respondents were from somewhere other than Red Oak. Norris says one item rose to the top when asked what might draw them to move to the city.
"The highest interest if they were to come to Red Oak is they want existing, new family houses -- about 25% of them did, so, not new construction and not rentals," said Norris. "The next one was senior housing with about 18% and then new construction for single family housing with 16%. So those are the top three brackets if we were trying to solicit folks to come to Red Oak."
He adds 30% of non-resident respondents wanted homes evaluated around $100,000 compared to the actual $77,000, and 38% believe improving community amenities should be a priority. Moving forward, Norris says the committee has concluded to divide into three work groups. The first of which he says would include Marty Barnett, Jeff Soe, Joe Nenneman, Ben Lundgren, and Daric O'Neal, focusing on housing development and finance.
"Their goals moving forward are to categorize housing inventory and the developers that can accomplish it, identify possible grant administrators to help bolster this $10,000 we got," he said, "design local housing incentives and secure funding, and to create a revolving loan fund that would be local. There's a southwest Iowa (fund) and an Iowa general (fund), but they're looking at more of a 'Red Oak focused' one."
The committee also suggests a city leadership and action planning group consisting of Councilman Tim Fridolph, Mayor Shawnna Silvius, and Andrew Nostvik to review the city's ordinances, evaluate infrastructure, and establish a community leadership roundtable. Norris also proposes a community engagement and outreach group, including Carrie Shalters, Connie Mellott, Anthony Demasi, and Jamie Werges. On top of making the housing committee permanent, Norris says the committee also recommends the city put the $10,000 grant towards housing incentives.
"We want it go towards either exterior improvement incentives or first time homebuyer incentives," said Norris. "We haven't decided exactly what those programs look like, but that's where we would like that money spent."
Norris also recommended the council assess city administrator candidates with housing in mind and determine who would like to represent the city at the ISU Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Summit on April 10th.