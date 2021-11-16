(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak heard a number of 'no parking' proposals from city employees at their latest meeting.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak City Council heard from City Administrator Brad Wright and several emergency response personnel regarding proposed 'no parking' signage for portions of four different streets. Wright tells KMA News the issue has arisen after discussions with the street, Fire, and Police Departments about their ability to access specific neighborhoods.
Wright says the first street discussed was Miller Avenue.
"The first one we talked about was Miller Avenue from Summit to Reed," Wright said. "There's currently parking allowed on both sides, and the proposal is to make that area no parking on the west side of the street. Again, that's Miller from Summit to Reed Street."
Additionally, adjacent to Miller, Wright says there is a small portion of Reed Street the city would also like to restrict parking.
"That's 75 feet both directions from the center line of Miller, so it's just where Miller hits Reed Street, it's narrow enough for equipment to make turns there," Wright said. "So we wanted to make some 'no parking' there so snow plows and emergency personnel could make that turn when they need to."
However, Wright says the city's most extended portion to limit parking on is Boundary Street, which already has some parking limitations.
"There is currently no parking on the west side, but that is a very narrow street, and even with parking allowed only on one side, there are times it is simply impossible for a snow plow, a fire truck, and emergency services to get down that street," Wright said. "So the proposal is to make that no parking on both sides of the street. Again, that is Boundary Street from Washington to Prospect."
Finally, Wright says a smaller portion of Broad Street has also presented issues for emergency personnel equipment.
"Just a one block section of Broad Street from Washington to Grimes," Wright said. "Again, there is currently parking on both sides, the proposal is to make no parking on the west side of the street."
Monday's 'no parking' proposals will now be subject to a public hearing at the council's next regular meeting on December 6th before the council takes formal action on an ordinance.