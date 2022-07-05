(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County economic development officials and architects are exploring ways to spur housing development within the city of Red Oak.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Montgomery County Development officials and area architects on possible housing incentives the city could provide. Montgomery County Development Corporation Executive Director Steve Adams says the discussion comes after Acorn Development expressed interest in getting the city in a position to offer housing incentives. Daric O'Neal, an architect with Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture, says one of the main ways to incentive housing is to attract the developers themselves. He says one way is to freeze property tax rates before a house is constructed.
"Can we freeze property tax value at the value of the land without improvements until the house has been sold," said O'Neal. "You know if you build a $500,000 house and if it takes 18 months to get that sold or two years or however long that is, you're carrying those costs for the builder or the developer."
Additionally, O'Neal says options include a $0 lot or city utility costs -- including waiving sewer and water hookup fees or monthly minimum charges during construction or until the house is sold.
However, O'Neal emphasized the consumer also needs incentivizing, even including a paycheck given to residents for moving to the community. However, O'Neal suggested a $26,000 City Development Loan that would provide one year of various utility and community costs.
"City water and sewer services, a family city pool pass, we have some miscellaneous services with garbage and internet costs," said O'Neal. "And then we have some family scenarios -- a family YMCA pass, a discounted family country club membership, Wilson Performing Arts Center passes, and Red Oak Community School District passes."
O'Neal says several possible groups have confirmed they would be willing to participate in the program. He explains the loan would be paid back through property taxes on the home, with the length depending on the house's value. He adds it works to keep an inflow of property taxes compared to abating the charges for several years -- which he says can also be an abrupt change for property owners.
However, O'Neal says the program likely wouldn't need to be permanent.
"At some point, you know there's enough homes that are built that you don't have to play these types of games in order to get people to move here and buy these homes," said O'Neal. "Right now there's a housing demand, but there's not the people willing to take the risk in Red Oak at the moment."
Adams says the hope is to get at least 10 houses constructed in the next five years with starting prices of at least $200,000. While Acorn is focused on higher market housing, O'Neal says the development could spur growth in other needs such as workforce housing.
"If you can get somebody to start building and selling some of these higher-market rate homes, then that might entice someone who has a plan to come in and build some market-rate stuff or some type of subsidized housing that gets you to that workforce kind of housing cost," said O'Neal. "Because right now it's all about what does it cost, and our construction costs are just very high."
Adams and Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius say the discussion also comes at a good time with the Housing Readiness Assessment underway, which will help identify the community's needs in terms of type and cost of housing. Adams adds at least three outside developers have expressed interest in Red Oak for possible housing developments.