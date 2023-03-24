(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are exploring ways to keep more detailed records of utility and property information.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Dustin Brinkman with gWorks on new tools the city could use with the service provider and have a digital database of the city's water and sewer system. Brinkman says they are beginning to phase on new programs, and under an operations and asset management program, gWorks would be able to provide GIS data tracking. Which he says would transfer all of the data the city wishes to collect into an online database for city employees to access.
"Especially thinking of things like roads, sewer, water, and any other city infrastructure that's here," said Brinkman. "So basically how this works, and this is just a demonstration site, but you're going to have multiple layers that at a quick glance, any of the staff can come in and take a look at these. So, I've got sewer up, but if want to bring up water, storm water, any kind of other things in here, it's just clicking it on or take it out."
Brinkman says the costs for the data collection would be around $46,000 after taking some off due to the city performing some of the data collection itself. He adds there would also be a $20,000 increase in the annual payment the city already makes to gWorks for other financial modules. City officials intend to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost of mapping the city's utilities. He says part of that cost would also include consulting fees to help employees learn the program.
"We recommend it for the first year at least, because they'll help you create reports and get things exactly how you want it even after setup is done," Brinkman explained. "That is something you can roll out, but it's something I would absolutely year one recommend. You're going to keep people utilizing the product if you do that instead of investing the money and not have people use it."
Brinkman also says the database can help streamline the notification process for various infrastructure projects or replacements.
"We can say, I've got a project that's going to go along this 3rd Street here, so I can just say any property within 200 feet from here to right here for a paving project," he said. "It'll then tell you what property is within that area and that's your notification area. You'll see the parcels and I can actually export this out and you'll have the ability to send a task list or whatever it might be."
He adds the city can add any necessary information on specific properties, whether it be maintenance items, damage reports, or work orders by staff or residents through a related program, "Front Desk." Eventually, Brinkman says notifications would be available through text messages or email.
Additionally, Brinkman further discussed the "Front Desk" program, which would serve as a central online location for resident interactions with the city, depending on the number of features the city chooses to pursue.
"Think of this as like the 'Amazon-like' experience where they're going to be able to come in and see what they owe -- and it could be as simple as a utility bill, but maybe there's a pet license, a building permit, any other kind of form or interaction with the city -- you can do on here as well," said Brinkman. "So, I can come in here and build that out so as a resident I can make one payment and I'm done."
He adds that the one-time setup fee for the asset management and "Front Desk" software would be nearly $67,000, most of which comes from the data collection. Annually, Brinkman says "Front Desk" would add $9,000 to the city's annual payment. Brinkman says the data collection process would take roughly six-to-eight weeks. The council took no formal action, but further discussion and possible action are expected at a council meeting in the near future.