(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is looking to upgrade its online prowess in the new digital age.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Beau Boeye, founder of Boeye Tech and Design, LLC, on potential updates to the city's website. Boeye, who currently works with the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and the Montgomery County Development Corporation websites, says accessibility issues were one of the main issues he spotted on the site, including a missing link on the city code page to the actual code.
"The reason why it's an issue that there's not a button on the city code section of the website here, is because if you go to Google and you 'Google search' for 'Red Oak City Code,' the first thing that comes up is that particular page," Boeye explained. "And so it gets a little confusing for people that you can't access the code right from this page."
However, the code is still accessible on a separate page. Boeye says he often encountered outdated information, including several items within the "community" section. However, Boeye says the city should streamline its information and rely more on other organizations within the community that may already have the accurate information.
"It shouldn't necessarily be the city's responsibility to go in and make sure this content is updated, and that's because we need to look at the chamber as the marketing arm for the city," Boeye said. "So a lot of this content is already on the chamber's website. So instead of having duplicate content and having this group update it and making sure this other group updates it, instead what should be done is just link it to the chamber's website where they're already on top of making sure that content is updated."
Boeye says the city could also rely more on the MCDC site for items such as available buildings in the community.
One of the most significant upgrades Boeye proposed was using an app called "Stay Connected" that would allow the city to create email lists that would notify those signed up whenever the city would post an item to a respective portion of the website.
"So this is 'Stay Connected' and people can sign up and they can choose 'board notifications," Boeye said. "For instance if they want to receive minutes and agendas for particular boards, you know they can choose what they want to receive. And they could even ask to do snow emergencies."
While the council would not be required to seek multiple bids for the website updates, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester expressed concerns about hearing just one proposal.
"Because we are a city, do we, and Beau you did a wonderful job you really did, but as a city do we need to inquire with a second person just to keep it open," Lester said. "Something like that just to broaden that a little bit."
Boeye says he couldn't estimate the cost for the project but says it typically would involve a contract for the transition along with an annual service contract. While the council took no formal action at the meeting, Mayor Shawnna Silvius did suggest the formation of a committee including members of the council to discuss what an updated city website could look like and to intake any other interested web designers for the project.