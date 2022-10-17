(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials and area providers are in a tight bind to find ways to bring efficient yet affordable fiber optic broadband access to the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard presentations from the Montgomery County Development Corporation's Broadband Committee, Mediacom, and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company. Speaking as a representative for the MCDC committee, Jason Orme says residential broadband access has been a topic of discussion in Red Oak for nearly 20 years. However, Orme says the current scenario with local providers giving fiber access to most businesses in town has reduced the desire for outside investors to front the costs of installing the necessary infrastructure for fiber to the home.
"I guess the plum has been picked with some of these business customers and it makes Red Oak a less attractive investment for some of these companies that are doing this or it works with their business model to do this," said Orme. "Shenandoah and Maryville would be two great examples of two different cities and two different companies that have both served their residents at no material cost to the taxpayers."
While not wanting to discredit the two local providers who offer good services to the surrounding area, Orme says it has been frustrating to see other communities receive fiber-to-the-home projects without that significant financial burden on the city or its taxpayers.
Richard Conger is the Director of Area Operations in Iowa for Mediacom. Conger says his company currently offers services to 99% of homes in Red Oak with up to one-gigabyte download speeds and 50-megabyte upload, well above the USDA's "served community" threshold of 100 megabytes down and 20 megabytes up. However, he says a small percentage of Mediacom customers in Red Oak subscribe to the $130 monthly package compared to the more commonly used "Internet 200," including 200 megabytes down and 10 megabytes up for $79.99. However, he says upgrading to a fiber-to-the-home network with the existing infrastructure would cost $3-5 million.
"Now that price has gone up a lot since I probably looked at it two years ago, and it will probably go up a lot in two more years because the government is handing out money to all of these companies that are building them," Conger explained. "So, it's near impossible to find a contractor that's willing to do it cheaper when you can't find a contractor anyway that'll do the work."
Conger says roughly eight nodes are located in the town, taking in a fiber optic line and transferring that into cable running to the homes. At the same time, some larger businesses also receive fiber directly. He says a more timely advancement would likely be upgrading the upload speeds to reach one gigabyte down and one gigabyte up.
Additionally, FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage says the service already in the area was a critical factor in why their proposed Reconnect 3 project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture wasn't awarded any federal dollars. So, while they will still plan to bring fiber to Red Oak residents, he says it will likely be a much slower process as they work back through the transport lines they've already installed.
"So our plan in 2023 is to go back along the fiber routes that are already constructed, there's spare inner ducts in there, we'll pull in distribution fibers, and then we'll start hooking those homes up in 2023," said Cabbage. "And then look at other areas where we can expand our fiber construction, but it would have to be in phases, because we had to do it as we're able to afford it."
Cabbage says they had held off on beginning the nearly $15 million process to avoid only serving certain portions of the community for extended periods. However, he adds Red Oak could pursue a similar model to Lenox, which funded and installed its own fiber-to-the-home infrastructure, which is then utilized and operated by FMTC. Currently, Cabbage says FMTC offers a symmetrical 250-megabit download and upload package for roughly $75 a month, but the system is capable of one gigabyte down and up.
Orme says his committee is urging the city to hold the local providers accountable for finding ways to adjust their business models to their best abilities to provide what he says is a necessity should the town want to attract younger residents, referencing at least one possible housing development.
"To me the first easy project is that we have a place where people are willing to build new houses and investors that are willing to build spec houses and sell them at a loss if necessary, but one issue is they can't get internet there," said Orme. "One house actually sold to a guy in his late 80s so connectivity wasn't a big issue to him, but if we're going to recruit young families who want to grow businesses or employ folks, this is a problem."
Neither Cabbage nor Conger gave hard dates on when a fiber-to-the-home project would begin. However, Cabbage says realistically, without federal funding, it would be at least another five years before they could likely serve the entire community with fiber.