(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak could soon partner with the local hospital to support first responders.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Fire Chief John Bruce and City Administrator Brad Wright on the potential of partnering with the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Wright tells KMA News the demand for transfers between the hospital and Omaha has presented a need for extra staffing for ambulance services.
"The discussion has been around how to improve the city's ability to take the transfers for the hospital," Wright said. "There are times, due to staffing primarily, that when they call and need a transfer for a patient to a hospital in Omaha or somewhere, there's times we struggle to get there in the time frame they want. Usually that's because we're already out on another call or two calls. We have four units, and there's times where we can have two or three of those out on the road already."
During the meeting, Bruce informed the council that there are four-member squads right now, but his 911 squad can't afford to chip in on transfers due to the lengthy three-to-four-hour time frames.
The tentative plan is to add one paramedic firefighter to the city. While this is a step in the right direction, Wright says in a perfect world, they would be adding more.
"Ideally, we would add three, and that would add a person to each of the three rotating 24-hour shifts that we cover our department with," Wright said. "But short of adding three, we felt that if we had one additional full-time staff member, and made that a 40-hour person, stretch that through the general business hours on Monday through Friday, because that's when the bigger majority of transfers happen."
To work in partnership, Wright says the city and hospital hope to split the cost of providing the extra position.
"So in essence, we're talking about splitting the costs of providing that one additional person," Wright said. "The hospital has had conversations with their board, and they are supportive of that, obviously after conversation with the council and explaining it to them this evening, they are supportive of that. So the next step is we will continue to work with the hospital to draft an agreement and put the particulars in place, and bring that back before the council for final approval."
Wright says the estimated cost for the additional position is $75,000.