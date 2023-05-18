(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials continue exploring infrastructure funding options for a potential townhome development.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council met with representatives of StudioOne Townhomes and Chip Schultz of Northland Public Finance to continue discussions on a potential townhome project on the north side of town. Ryan Funke of StudioOne Townhomes says they were initially contacted by Steve Adams with Montgomery County Economic Development about bringing a development to Red Oak. He says they have identified a plot of land along Ratliff Road near a development with Larry and Marty Barnett that could hold nearly 33 townhomes, and adds the $6-to-8 million investment would also be market-rate housing.
"It's high end finishes, it has solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and Hardie board siding on the outside," said Funke. "We think it would fit into the great development that Larry and Marty have already got up there and be a nice addition to that and add a product to the city of Red Oak that is not currently available."
Funke says they are also recently coming off completing a similar townhome project in Nebraska City that included 36 units. From the feedback received on that project, he adds they have increased the footprint of the homes to accommodate a slightly larger garage and master bedroom. Funke adds that the houses provide a unique option that most communities don't have as an opportunity for older residents in town to move into a smaller home or bring in young professionals.
"I believe six or seven homes went for sale in Nebraska City because people were able to get out of their house and put in on the market," he said. "The other thing that surprised us was the number of young professionals that it attracted. It was a need for teachers, the Lied Conference Center is a big employer in Nebraska City and we've had several people from there rent."
He adds they also believe the land would be good due to its proximity to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and city limits. But, Funke says there will be a few water issues they will have to address.
Additionally, the city reviewed its options on how to fund the public infrastructure improvements for the project. One option, Schultz says, is to have the developer finance the infrastructure and receive a tax rebate, such as tax increment financing, over a period of time. However, Schultz says even if they rebate 100% of the new property value back to the developers, it won't make the project "financially viable" for the developers. He cited a hypothetical scenario where the new assessed value is just over $5.7 million and, after a property tax rollback, $3.1 million in taxable valuation.
"If we rebate, in this hypothetical scenario, 100% of the new increment revenue, that rebates roughly $706,000 to the developer over the conveniantly permitted 11-year time period," said Schultz. "The feedback we've got from (the developer), the bottom line is that that doesn't make this financially viable."
He added that if they rebate the project, 46% of the new tax dollars would also have to be set aside for a Low-to-Moderate income housing-related project. Even if the city gets the school district and county to agree to extend the rebate to 16 years, Schultz says the amount, just over $1 million, still falls short of what the developers would be hoping for.
Thus, Schultz says a more financially viable and flexible option would be for the city to fund the public infrastructure through a general obligation bond -- which wouldn't require the LMI dollars to be set aside from the new tax revenue and other use restrictions through TIF.
"Since fiscal year 2020, the city's general obligation, or GO, debt only, has been around $900,000 and at the end of fiscal year 2025, it drops down to $660,000 and in fiscal year 2026, down to $460,000," Schultz explained. "There's room there to layer in new debt while having a lower debt service levy for citizens of the city."
He adds they could also structure the city's debt payments so there is little or no increase to the city's debt service levy. Schultz plans to bring a possible re-payment plan on the GO bond to the council at a future meeting. Funke adds the project would also be eligible to receive up to $1 million through a Workforce Market Rate Housing grant through the state. But he adds it would require a $1 million match from the city in some form -- which he adds could include investment in the public infrastructure for the project. The deadline to apply for the grant is June 9.