(Red Oak) -- Residents of the city of Red Oak will soon see a new logo and branding for their southwest Iowa town.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council heard a re-branding presentation from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association. Events and Marketing Coordinator Kesandra Pullen says the Chamber has submitted five new logos to the U.S. Copyright Office, with two already receiving approval. After conducting several surveys over the past two years, Pullen says that the primary logos include "Red Oak, the Heart of Southwest Iowa," and a second would instead have the town's skyline.
"After many iterations, this is our final product, 'Red Oak, the Heart of Southwest Iowa,'" Pullen said. "This logo is to be used for smaller scale applications such as letter heads, business cards, ectara. However, this version of the logo, you've all hopefully seen before as our Junction Days 2021 graphic. It will be used for larger scale applications like banners, t-shirts, and more."
The third primary logo would also include the city skyline and the "Heart of Southwest Iowa" slogan.
Additionally, Pullen says the Chamber has also proposed a secondary slogan, "Feel our Beat," for more specific uses within the community.
"It was designed to be used by Red Oak businesses, organizations, the school district, ectara," Pullen said. "For example, feel our beat for fitness at the Montgomery County YMCA, or feel our beat for caring at the Red Oak Child Development Center, or even feel our beat for innovation at Red Oak fabrication. You will also note that the 'heart' and 'beat' are both italicized to give the illusion of 'heartbeat,' without actually saying it."
The fifth and final version submitted for copyright is a standalone "Feel our Beat" logo. Pullen says there were two significant factors to emphasize Red Oak being the "heart" of Southwest Iowa.
"From a stand point of geography and proximity to the neighboring communities and region, Red Oak truly is the heart of southwest Iowa and America's heartland," Pullen said. "From a marketing standpoint, the heart is very both versatile and has various applications moving forward, just as the feel our beat does. And this may seem obvious but from the heart comes love and one of our goals of this new branding is to help bring the community together in a very visual way."
Pullen also presented a resolution for the city to adopt at its next regular meeting, making the new logo the official logo of the city of Red Oak.