(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials received an update on how state officials plan to address a need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Mark Pohlmann, a senior project manager with HDR out of Omaha, who the state has worked with in developing its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Deployment Plan. The program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021, allocating roughly $5 billion across the country. Pohlmann says Iowa joins several other states in addressing what he says is a growing trend across the country and within Iowa, which currently has just over 9,000 electric vehicles on the roadways.
"We're projecting out that there's probably going to be closer to anywhere between 230-450,000 electric vehicles in Iowa in 2040," said Pohlmann. "And that's probably somewhat of a conservative number when you think about it, because the technology is obviously going to grow and because it becomes more reliable and easier to charge, we might see more people even then that, that will own vehicles."
Pohlmann says Iowa's financial allocations include nearly $7.6 million in federal fiscal year 2022 and over $51 million over the five years of the program. He says the plan is to formulate a grant program that allows government entities to apply for the funds.
Initially, Pohlmann explained the program would prioritize federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, which in Iowa include Interstate 80, Interstate 29, Interstate 35, and Interstate 380. However, Pohlmann says there are specific requirements for each charging station to qualify for the program.
"Electric vehicle charging stations or sites have to be spaced no more than 50 miles along those corridors, and they have to be no more than a mile away from the corridor," said Pohlmann. "So if you go to an interchange or something, you can't go more than a mile off the interstate at a cross street or an intersection."
Additionally, the stations must include at least four 150 kilowatt D/C fast chargers, or 600 kilowatts of available usage, be open to the public, and be available 24/7. While Red Oak could apply for the funds, Pohlmann adds they would not be able to receive any until the interstate corridors are built out.
Ultimately, Pohlmann says at least five interstate sections fail to meet the mileage distance for NEVI-compliant charging stations in Iowa. In addition, there are three different levels of charging stations that vary in the time required to charge a vehicle fully. Pohlmann says the Iowa Department of Transportation is focused on level three, which provides the quickest charging time.
"If you're on a long distance travel, think about stopping at a gas station -- it takes you, what, five to ten minutes to pull up, pump a tank full of gas, go in and get some snacks, use the restroom, and get back on the road," said Pohlmann. "So compare that to the 30 minutes you might have to sit for a D/C fast charger, or compare that to the four hours you might have to sit if you have a level two charger. So we want to make travel a lot more convenient and comparable to what you do today."
Pohlmann says there are 270 level two or three charging stations in Iowa, including three NEVI compliant stations, one of which is located in Council Bluffs. With a level three charging unit costing around $125,000, Pohlmann says the cost of installing a NEVI-compliant charging station would be nearly $1 million. Pohlmann says several factors play into the total cost.
"You have to develop a site, so you have to actually get rights to a site and I don't know if that's through an easement or through the purchase of right of way, there's also the payment you have for the parking lot, there's the charging equipment," said Pohlmann. "There is the utilities that you have to provide, and it's a high-powered utility they have to bring to those sites. So there's lots of different parts and pieces to a NEVI site that will drive the cost."
However, he adds most gas stations throughout the state would likely have the appropriate electrical infrastructure to prevent the need for additional pole or line installment. Pohlmann says the plan has been submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Transportation and Energy, which is expected to approve the plan in September.
In other business, the council..
--Approved a resolution awarding a contract to Bluffs Paving and Utility Company of Crescent for Eastern Avenue PCC Pavement Replacement.
--Approved a resolution approving the contract and bond by Grant Constructing LLC of Red Oak for the construction of the Fountain Square Park Bandstand Phase I.
--Approved a Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Williams' Recreation at 310 East Coolbaugh and a new tobacco license for Williams Recreation.