(Red Oak) – Officials with a Red Oak business are asking for the city’s help in building a shelter for a giant grain pile.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved proceeding with negotiations on a development agreement, tax increment financing and other steps for United Farmers Cooperative’s proposed flat grain storage expansion project. Plans call for construction of 250-by-500 foot structure holding approximately four billion bushels of corn. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the project requires development of a new TIF or urban renewal district because the previous districts no longer exist.
“The TIF districts and the urban renewal plan that we had in place have all expired,” said Wright. “Those had a 20-year lifespan that has passed, so there are no districts in place out there now. The only district we have in town right now is the downtown district. That has no expiration on it, because it’s slum and blight. But, those out there have expired.”
Wright says the new district would also have a 20-year lifespan, but would include only the storage building’s property.
“The way it changed, now you have to do a plan amendment anytime you do a new project, anyway,” he said. “They really complimented the use of tax increment financing from what it once was. But, it’s a plan amendment, or in this case a new plan, every time you do a project.”
UFC General Manager John Pruss thanked the council for support on projects past and present.
“We are excited to do this project,” said Pruss. “We just see that as agriculture continues to change, we just need to re-shift some of the focus of our employees. The piles, when they were built, were meant to be temporary. That’s 20-some years ago. We are excited to move forward with this project. We would like to thank everybody for their support.”
In other business, the council set a public hearing for February 16th regarding maximum property tax dollars and the maximum levy for the 2022 fiscal year. Council members also authorized submitting an application for Surface Transportation Block Grant SWAP funding for next fiscal year for a portion of the Eastern Avenue reconstruction project. City officials seek $330,000 in federal funds for resurfacing Eastern Avenue from Oak to Forrest Streets in 2022. With a 20% local match, the project’s total cost is $500,000.