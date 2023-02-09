(Red Oak) -- Red Oak community leaders are taking the next steps in a program designed to bolster community building and engagement.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the Community Heart and Soul program from committee member Beau Boeye. The city agreed to participate in the program, funded by the Orton Foundation, in February of 2022. Boeye informed the council that the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul group had been awarded the $10,000 seed grant from the Orton Foundation in October to fund half of the project.
"Before receiving the grant agreement, we were required to attend the grant orientation via Zoom and the grant agreement was completed on November 10th, 2022," said Boeye. "The Red Oak Heritage Foundation, which is the fiscal sponsor for the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul, received the $10,000 shortly there after."
The grant also comes with a $10,000 local match to cover the remaining costs of the grassroots effort to give community members an organized opportunity to voice their opinions on the direction of their community. Before receiving the grant, Boeye says organizers held a required "Community Readiness Activity" in August to determine if the community was ready to begin the process.
Most of the grant funds will go towards funding a position overseeing the program. Boeye says they anticipate hiring a part-time position dedicating roughly 20-to-25 hours a week.
"That'll kind of ramp up depending on what activities that we have going on," said Boeye. "We've also been trying to coordinate with some other organizations on not necessarily sharing the position, but maybe 'here's some work here and here's some work there' -- someone who's part time could combine efforts. I know the farmer's market is potentially looking for a manager, so maybe a position that could help do both."
Additionally, Boeye says the core committee has also decided to expand the program's geographical reach by incorporating the Red Oak Community School District.
"This will give all students and their families an opportunity to participate and volunteer and we've also identified that we have a lot of strong community leaders that live outside the city (limits)," he said. "So we wanted to make we included those."
Finally, Boeye says the next event they are planning is the "Community Network Analysis," which will be on March 4th at the Five One 8 in Red Oak from 1-4 p.m. He says the effort is designed to identify various types of groups within the community.
"I know other communities have done it where you've got a big board and a bunch of sticky notes, and you try to identify all of your organized or un-organized groups -- whether it's some gals who meet at the YMCA, a bible club, or what have you," Boeye explained. "Then you just try to understand who might be a core person in those groups, so then you can reach out to those groups, who can then reach out to their people, and really try to bring the whole community together."
In addition to general donations, Boeye says the effort in Red Oak has also received in-kind donations of a website, Facebook page, and IT assistance.