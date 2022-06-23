(Red Oak) -- Despite significant setbacks, project leaders are hopeful of finding a new funding source for work that has ground to a halt on an affordable housing complex in Red Oak.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the situation with the potential apartment complex being built in the former Red Oak Middle School. The renovation project began in July 2020 after the Red Oak School Board sold the building to Builders Development Corporation in 2019. Chele Thornton is the current executive director of BDC. Unfortunately, Thornton tells KMA News the project starting at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed the subcontractor's abilities to work side-by-side in the building. And then, Prairie Fire Construction -- the contractor for the project -- also began feeling the impacts of the pandemic.
"They got backed up, just like everybody else, and didn't have the bandwidth to do the proper supervision on the project, getting the (subcontractors) in there and get them working and that kind of stuff," said Thornton. "It was just one thing after another as COVID did, and we got to the point where there wasn't supplies -- lumber was crazy -- and everything else. All the stuff you heard about in the news -- it all happened."
The project -- intended to provide 25 affordable housing units -- did receive Federal Housing Tax Credits for $397,495 through the Iowa Finance Authority in April 2019. But, with rising construction costs and delays, Thornton says the project's budget has been nearly wiped out.
After taking over the non-profit in January, Thornton says she was advised the project would likely qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Governor's Office. However, after an initial denial of the funding due to the project's start date, Thornton says they sought the support of law and accounting firms due to having no actual appeal process.
"Kind of like a should statement, you know 'according to this accounting firm all these costs are incurring after March 3, 2021 and that you should fund this project," said Thornton. "We were denied again."
Thornton says windows alone -- which they ordered in the middle of 2021 -- were nearly $1 million. With a new hard completion date of October 31 due to the tax credits involved in the funding, Thornton says Merit Construction Company out of Cedar Rapids is now handling the construction work. However, she says some of the bulk work has already been completed.
"There's a lot of stuff just sitting in the gym that needs to be up -- you know they're there -- but it's just the finish work mainly," said Thornton. "Almost all the sheet rocking is done in the units, but there's the gymnasium and the auditorium -- it's 68,000 square feet -- so there's a lot of space that's not living units themselves that have to be finished up."
However, Thornton says that scrapping the project and starting the entire process over to remove the tax credit constraints is not out of the picture. However, she says the focus needs to remain on the primary goal of providing affordable housing to a community that needs it.
"There's 25 families out there that need this housing, and these types of places make a difference in people's lives," said Thornton. "When children grow up in an environment that's a community like this would be, and have a community around them supporting them which Red Oak will do -- it changes lives."
While the ARPA denials have been frustrating, Thornton says BDC is continuing to search for all potential funding sources and is working with Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius to find additional funding or grant opportunities.