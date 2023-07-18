(Red Oak) -- Some changes are coming for Red Oak organizations looking to apply for hotel/motel tax revenue funding.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Councilwoman Jeanice Lester on changes proposed by the city's hotel/motel committee and approved the committee's special meeting minutes from June 20. Disbursed twice a year, the hotel-motel tax revenues come from the city's seven-cent tax on hotel and motel rooms, with 50% dedicated to promoting and enhancing the community and area events. Lester says the changes primarily have to do with the application process. First, Lester says they plan to limit entities to just one project per grant cycle.
"So, for example, let's just say the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association, they would only be able to apply for one thing for the September grant and then they can apply for something else in March," said Lester. "Because we had places that were applying for three or four grants. That makes it difficult because we want to help everybody and we think we need to curtail that to one thing."
Additionally, given that their funds are somewhat limited and fluctuate based on the tax revenue, Lester says they plan to limit the amount requested for a project.
"We thought that we'd put a limit of $10,000 per application," she said. "We don't want to be a funding mechanism for a 'budget-type' thing, we want to be out there for new ideas or other similar things."
She adds the committee also plans to alter the order in which they review a project--which has previously gone from the smallest dollar request to the largest. Lester notes they plan to review them randomly, hopefully allowing them to prioritize new projects or entities submitting to the program.
"We have already listed in our application that we wanted new applicants to move to the front of the line and we never really did make that happen," Lester explained. "So, we really do want to look at that again and make sure someone with a great, new idea has an opportunity to get that idea out there."
Lester adds the committee also chose to remove "musical instruments" from the list of in-eligible projects.
"We gave to the music boosters and stuff so we just took it out because it was too confusing for people," said Lester. "We do a lot of different things and we decided that it's too confusing. Are we going to supply a band? Probably not. But if the project is good, we want to be able to look at it."
Applications are accepted for the hotel/motel tax funding program twice a year, with deadlines on March 1 and September 1.