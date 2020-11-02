(Red Oak) – Red Oak city crews waged a marathon battle in repairing a broken water main last week.
City Administrator Brad Wright described the challenge the city faced with the broken main and resulting water leak during Monday afternoon’s Red Oak City Council meeting. Located on 4th Street just south of Prospect Avenue, the break was reported at noon Wednesday, and wasn’t repaired until 9 p.m. Thursday.
“It was in, what the guys tell me, the absolute location to have a break,” said Wright, “because of a number of factors. They had something like 24 or 26 valves shut off at the time, trying to get it isolated. They still couldn’t get the water flow down to where they were even able to cut the main, and take that section of main out.”
Wright says the break was difficult to repair.
“If it’s just a hole on the side of the main, they can put a clamp on it, and be done,” he said. “But, this was a crack that was about seven to eight feet long. So, they had to cut out a 10-foot section of pipe and remove it. They were still trying to get the water flow down to where they could deal with it. There was still more water flow than what they would like.”
Wright says personnel from the city of LeMars helped fix the leak.
“Their employees came down and put a valve in for us,” said Wright. “with a system that we’ve looked at potentially buying, that was able to put in valve a lot easier than the system that we’ve got. So, they put a valve in just north of where the leak was, and got the leak shut off in one direction, anyway.
“We had guys out for 36-to-40 hours straight,” he added.
The water leak meant a drop in water pressure in most of the community. Wright says the loss of water services frustrated some residents.
“First of all, I want to say 99% of the people were extremely understanding,” he said, “appreciative of the work being done, very nice to work with. Yes, there were a few cranky folks along the way, but for the most part, people were extremely good and understanding. I hope people appreciate what our guys do in those circumstances. We don’t quit until it’s done.”
Portions of Red Oak were placed under a boil order because of the low water pressure drop. City officials lifted the boil order Sunday after a second set of tests showed no elevated bacteria levels.
In other business Monday, the council…
--- approved a request to use an empty lot on the northwest corner of Fountain Square Park on November 28th from 10 a.m. to noon for a live reindeer display.
--- approved an additional services agreement with Snyder and Associates, Incorporated for the 2021 Street Asphalt Project.
--- approved a substantial completion certificate and pay requests to Ricchio, Incorporated for the aquatic center’s renovation project.
--- approved the adoption of Montgomery County’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
--- approved the purchase of a 2020 Chevy Tahoe for $40,339 from Miles Chevrolet of Decatur, Illinois. The new vehicle will replace Fire Chief John Bruce’s Ford Explorer, a city-owned vehicle damaged when Bruce struck a deer while storm spotting last month. With a $10,624 insurance payment, the net cost is $29,714. Funding from the city’s local option sales and service tax revenues will cover the vehicle’s replacement.