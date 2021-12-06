(Red Oak) -- Nuisance properties and clean up continue to be a focus for the city of Red Oak, following a recent hearing.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held a hearing with Jim Grove regarding a nuisance on his property at 814 East Nuckols Street. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News that the city has sent notices to Grove regarding old vehicles and a deteriorating building on his property. During the hearing, Grove says the structure is old and intends to relocate it on the property.
"It's falling down, it's been there for the last 40 years and it's been getting pretty sad this last year, it's a wooden structure pole building, and the wood framing is basically falling into the ground," Grove said. "So I'm taking the metal and materials off of that and relocating it on the property with a rebuilt structure that's considerably more durable than the old pole shed."
Wright says notices from the city date to as early as 2009 regarding the junk cars and appliances.
Grove says he intends to rent a bin for the old wood product to be hauled away and initially said the cleanup could take over two months to perform. He says cold weather and the struggle to find someone to rent a bin contribute to the timeframe.
"With the on set of cold weather coming on, it's kind of hard to work a full-time job, it's a short time of the day to be able to comply in the time being," Grove said. "Right now I'm trying to find a party, the party that's renting me the containers says he has contacts, but I haven't been able to talk to him through the weekend."
However, city nuisance officer Bill Deitering says he would be okay with the council granting Grove a 30-day extension given the new situation with the building.
"Hearing him explaining the situation it kind of changes things, I would be okay with giving him 30 days to see where we are with the building," Deitering said. "Then at that point, if the city has to step in and assist with getting the rest of that building down, because now I'm think that's a safety issue, and I don't know if John Bruce needs to be involved or not."
When asked what he would consider significant progress, Deitering says it depends on the current status of the building barring any potential safety concerns.
Grove says back in 2011, when the city cited him for the junk cars and appliances, he was told the building was fine. However, Deitering said the issue should have been addressed a while ago before the building began sinking into the ground.
"If I had a nickel for every time I had to say "I can not account for what the previous nuisance officer did nor didn't do,' this should have been dealt with years ago, and it hasn't," Deitering said. "So moving forward, you and I (Grove) are going to work together to resolve this. So, I will give you 30 days, and we'll see where we're at."
Grove says two of the junk cars that are now on the property had been inside the building before it started to fall apart.
Ultimately, the council felt it necessary to stay consistent with handling the nuisance abatements and unanimously granted Grove the 30-day extension with a follow-up from Deitering.
In other nuisance property business, during his report, Wright informed the board the city cleaned up two properties last week via court order granting the city to go in and perform the clean up duties, with another scheduled for next week.