(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are moving forward on the budget process as a property tax correction bill has been signed into law at the statehouse.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing on the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. However, a final budget hearing has yet to be set following approval from the State House of Representatives on a bill addressing an error in property tax rollback numbers from fiscal 2021. Under the current budget proposals, the city's property tax levy increases slightly from $15.93 per $1,000 valuation to $16.89 per thousand. Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti attributes the increase to lower taxable valuations, additional levy rates including liability, property, and self-insurance costs, along with "cost of living" adjustments.
"So those are all in there and that's part of where the increase comes in," said Vacanti. "I would also say your still staring down the barrel of 8-to-10% inflation rates, so you're looking at a 4.5% (increase). There's also some anticipated staff hires and inflation costs are leading the charge on that."
Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 181 into law, ultimately shaving off $133 million in property taxes that would have been paid across Iowa. However, it has left cities, schools, and counties scrambling to adjust their fiscal '24 budgets. Reading a memo from the Department of Management, Vacanti says published rates can be adjusted but will still be somewhat limited to make up any deficits due to the correction.
"If your property tax rate must increase over what was published on the max levy notice to generate the same dollars published on the notice," he said, "this will be allowed to the extent that maximum individual levy rates will allow."
He adds the city was already anticipating maxing out their general levy at $8.10 per $1,000 valuation. Even before the correction, Vacanti said the city was expecting a loss of $3 million in taxable valuation. However, he says the bill's impact will be officially known early next month.
"Then we're going to have to wait until March 9th, because the county assessors have until then now to go back and re-evaluate and re-assess," Vacanti explained. "I understand that that's probably going to have an impact before we publish a notice for a final hearing."
City officials across the state now have until April 30th to have their adjusted fiscal '24 budgets certified. Tuesday, the council also approved a resolution on maximum property tax dollars for the upcoming budget.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a memorandum of understanding extending the consulting agreement with Vacanti Municipal Consulting Services as Interim City Administrator
--Approved a resolution setting the wage of Evan Drake at $20.25 per hour
--Approved the advertisement and schedule for the Accounts Payable Clerk Position
--Approved setting Councilman Tim Fridolph as the liaison to the Library Board